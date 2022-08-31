Balganga River Project will send 13 villages in Raigad district under water

216 ha of forest land to go under; Navi Mumbai’s growth cited as justification

The areas that will be submerged due to the project (in pink)

The Balganga River Project, which is expected to supply drinking and industrial water to Panvel, Nerul and Karjat, is expected to entirely submerge 216 ha of Raigad district’s forest land.

The state water resources department has sent a forest clearance proposal for the diversion of the land to the ministry of environment, forest & climate change (MOEF&CC). According to the proposal, the project—which is to come up in the district’s Pen taluka, is situated at the Balganga river—which originates from the Patalganga river basin and joins the Arabian Sea near Dharmatar creek.

The proposal reads, “Planned storage of the project is 144.69 mm3 and water storage is supposed to be used for drinking and industrial water supply to suburban areas of MMR region suburban-4 [New Mumbai], suburban-5 [Nerul, Karjat, Khopoli, Khalapur] and suburban-6 [Panvel and Uran].” The project is being executed by the Konkan Irrigation Development Corporation (KIDC) for the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO).

The project comprises an earthen dam that is 1,170 metres long and 40.15 metres tall. The water storage capacity of the dam is 144.168 million litres per day (MLD) while its live storage—the amount of water that can be released through the dam’s gates that can be used for flood control or to generate electricity—is 120.07 MLD.

Also Read: The big holes in BMC’s pothole-filling claim

The submergence area of the project comprises more than 14,200 ha of private land, 31.24 ha of government land and 253.36 ha of forest land and spans 13 villages—Jawali, Nifad, Karoti, Washivali , Ashte, Mohili Khalsa, Karambeli, Varsai, Padale, Nidhawali, Mohili Budruk, Gagode Budruk and Gagodekhurd.

The proposal says, “Navi Mumbai is growing fast with the proposed Navi Mumbai International Airport Project. Water demand in this region will grow substantially in the coming years. Water is supplied to Navi Mumbai from the assured source of the Hetawane Water Supply Scheme, NMMC’s Morbe dam project and MIDC’s Barvi Dam Project. The Balganga Dam Project will primarily supply water to areas under the Panvel Municipal Corporation and CIDCO nodes such as Kharghar, Kamothe, Kalamboli, Taloja, Dronagiri, Ulwe and Pushpak, and the Navi Mumbai International Airport.” A total of 1,854 families are being rehabilitated and the compensation distribution for them is in progress. It says 1,563.032 ha of non-forest land will be submerged.

A note on cost-benefit analysis for the forest land required for the project says, “It has been planned as a drinking water project for the augmentation of water supply for CIDCO and other areas so as to satisfy the demand for water in the future. The water available for drinking is 350 MLD throughout the year. Due to the construction of this project, the water table in the command area will rise to a considerable extent, resulting in saving on water supply during scarcity.” The note also says that the project will help increase tree growth. “Due to the creation of the reservoir, water will percolate through the adjoining forest along the reservoir periphery, It is assumed that about 200-metres wide forest area along the 35-km periphery of the reservoir will benefit.”

144.168

Storage capacity of the dam in million litres a day

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal

Midday Syndication NEW CUSTOMER EXISTING CUSTOMER New Customer Info Name Mr. Mrs. Miss Ms. Dr. Contact Number +213 +376 +244 +1264 +1268 +54 +374 +297 +61 +43 +994 +1242 +973 +880 +1246 +375 +32 +501 +229 +1441 +975 +591 +387 +267 +55 +673 +359 +226 +257 +855 +237 +1 +238 +1345 +236 +56 +86 +57 +269 +242 +682 +506 +385 +53 +90392 +357 +42 +45 +253 +1809 +1809 +593 +20 +503 +240 +291 +372 +251 +500 +298 +679 +358 +33 +594 +689 +241 +220 +7880 +49 +233 +350 +30 +299 +1473 +590 +671 +502 +224 +245 +592 +509 +504 +852 +36 +354 +91 +62 +98 +964 +353 +972 +39 +1876 +81 +962 +7 +254 +686 +850 +82 +965 +996 +856 +371 +961 +266 +231 +218 +417 +370 +352 +853 +389 +261 +265 +60 +960 +223 +356 +692 +596 +222 +269 +52 +691 +373 +377 +976 +1664 +212 +258 +95 +264 +674 +977 +31 +687 +64 +505 +227 +234 +683 +672 +670 +47 +968 +680 +507 ew+675 +595 +51 +63 +48 +351 +1787 +974 +262 +40 +7 +250 +378 +239 +966 +221 +381 +248 +232 +65 +421 +386 +677 +252 +27 +34 +94 +290 +1869 +1758 +249 +597 +268 +46 +41 +963 +886 +7 +66 +228 +676 +1868 +216 +90 +7 +993 +1649 +688 +256 +380 rab+971 +598 +7 +678 +379 +58 +84 +1284 +1340 +681 +969 +967 +260 +263 Email Address line 1 Address line 2 Address line 3 City Postal Code Country Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote D'ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Existing Customer Info Contact Email Address Nature of the client Book publisher Documentary / Filmmaker Television showmaker Category Quantity Cost For Book Publishers Single 6,500 Pack of 5 22,000 Pack of 10 35,000 Pack of 20 55,000 Category Quantity Cost For Documentary / Filmmaker Single 20,000 Pack of 5 50,000 Pack of 10 80,000 Pack of 20 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality SD HD 4K Duration 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s Cost 20,000 30,000 40,000 60,000 80,000 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality Cost Duration SD 30s 20,000 30-90s 30,000 HD 30s 40,000 30-90s 60,000 4K 30s 80,000 30-90s 1,20,000 When you need it by Captcha Answer * Captcha Code 2 + 3 Submit Request