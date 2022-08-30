Maharashtra: Car crashes into bus in Raigad; 2 killed, 3 injured

The deceased were en route to Konkan for Ganpati festival and met with an accident at Poladpur, Raigad around 9.15am when the car crashed into a state transport run bus, Shivshahi on Tuesday, an official said.
The damaged car. Pic/ Anurag Kamble
Two people were killed and three were injured after an overtaking Ertiga car crashed into a state transport run bus, Shivshahi on Tuesday morning, the police said. The deceased were en route to Konkan for Ganpati festival and met with an accident at Poladpur, Raigad around 9.15am, an official said.
The accident took place near Poladpur state bank when driver of the car (MH-05-CV-3299) was trying to overtake a vehicle on Mumbai-Goa highway. In the attempt to overtake the driver crashed into the oncoming Shivshahi bus.
Those travelling in the car sustained injuries and were rushed to rural hospital and MGM Hospital, Kalamboli but Jaywant Sawant (60, Ambernath resident) and Kiran Ghage (28, Ghatkopar resident) succumbed to injuries. While Jayashree Sawant (58), Girish Sawant (34) and Amit Bhitale (30) got injured. No one from Shivshahi bus sustained injuries, the official added.
Poladpur police are further investigating the case.