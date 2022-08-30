Breaking News
Maharashtra: Car crashes into bus in Raigad; 2 killed, 3 injured
Dawood's aide threatening us with underworld connections: Malad high-rise residents
Kamal Khan arrested by Malad Police over controversial tweet in 2020
Gautam Adani now world's 3rd richest person, overtakes Louis Vuitton chief
Supreme Court rejects PIL seeking fresh probe into Rafale deal
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Car crashes into bus in Raigad 2 killed 3 injured

Maharashtra: Car crashes into bus in Raigad; 2 killed, 3 injured

Updated on: 30 August,2022 12:40 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Anurag Kamble | anurag.kamble@mid-day.com

Top

The deceased were en route to Konkan for Ganpati festival and met with an accident at Poladpur, Raigad around 9.15am when the car crashed into a state transport run bus, Shivshahi on Tuesday, an official said.

Maharashtra: Car crashes into bus in Raigad; 2 killed, 3 injured

The damaged car. Pic/ Anurag Kamble


Two people were killed and three were injured after an overtaking Ertiga car crashed into a state transport run bus, Shivshahi on Tuesday morning, the police said. The deceased were en route to Konkan for Ganpati festival and met with an accident at Poladpur, Raigad around 9.15am, an official said.  


The accident took place near Poladpur state bank when driver of the car (MH-05-CV-3299) was trying to overtake a vehicle on Mumbai-Goa highway. In the attempt to overtake the driver crashed into the oncoming Shivshahi bus.

Also Read: 26/11-type threat: Mumbai Crime Branch's clean chit for 10


Those travelling in the car sustained injuries and were rushed to rural hospital and MGM Hospital, Kalamboli but Jaywant Sawant (60, Ambernath resident) and Kiran Ghage (28, Ghatkopar resident) succumbed to injuries. While Jayashree Sawant (58), Girish Sawant (34) and Amit Bhitale (30) got injured. No one from Shivshahi bus sustained injuries, the official added. 

Poladpur police are further investigating the case.

Do you think Kamal R Khan will avoid making controversial comments about movie stars post legal trouble?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
maharashtra thane raigad ganesh chaturthi news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK