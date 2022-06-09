Bandra building collapse: 'Lost all my belongings, left only with a shirt given by a neighbour,' says survivor

A 40-year-old man died and around 19 people were injured after a ground-plus two-storey house collapsed in Bandra's Shastri Nagar on Wednesday night around 12.15 am, said the BMC.
According to the residents, they rescued a few injured people and shifted them to Bhabha hospital for immediate medical attention.
Javed Shaikh, a local resident, says, "We heard a loud noise around 12.15 am. As soon as we rushed to see what had happened, we heard people trapped inside the debris shouting for help. Till the BMC and Mumbai fire department's officials arrived, we tried to rescue as many people as we could and shifted them to the nearby hospital."
According to the civic hospital, most of the injured suffered from minor injuries. Dr Vidya Thakur, Chief Medical Officer, Bhabha Hospital, says, "A 23-year-old man, who has injuries to his head, is kept under observation. We will monitor him for one or two days. Patients with minor injuries were treated on an OPD basis and sent back."
The residents, originally from Bihar, have been staying here for a few years and work as civic contract labourers.
Muhammed Jufikar, 32, an injured, says, "We lived on the top floor of the two-storey house. There we no cracks in the wall or damage to the roof, so we have no idea what caused the collapse. I have minor injuries on my leg. I have lost my belongings, and am left with no money in my pocket. All I have is this shirt given to me by my neighbour."
Jasir Udin, 50, another injured, says, "I have been staying here for the past 15 years. We all were sleeping when the incident occurred. We were lucky that the other residents came to our rescue. We lost one of our friends. His family stays in Bihar."
Jasir Udin. Pic/Anagha Sawant
He adds, "Our house is on the edge of a nullah. The wall of the house collapsed on us. We have informed the owner of the flat, he will be visiting soon."
Chief Fire Officer Hemant Parab says, "Rescue operation ended last night. All people trapped inside the debris have been rescued, and medical treatment has been provided to them."
According to a BMC official, "We have asked residents of the adjacent house to vacate till the debris is removed. We have an order to demolish the house completely."