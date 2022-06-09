Bandra building collapse: 'Lost all my belongings, left only with a shirt given by a neighbour,' says survivor

The BMC has received an order to demolish the house completely

House collapse in Mumbai's Bandra. Pic/Satej Shinde

A 40-year-old man died and around 19 people were injured after a ground-plus two-storey house collapsed in Bandra's Shastri Nagar on Wednesday night around 12.15 am, said the BMC.

According to the residents, they rescued a few injured people and shifted them to Bhabha hospital for immediate medical attention.

Javed Shaikh, a local resident, says, "We heard a loud noise around 12.15 am. As soon as we rushed to see what had happened, we heard people trapped inside the debris shouting for help. Till the BMC and Mumbai fire department's officials arrived, we tried to rescue as many people as we could and shifted them to the nearby hospital."



According to the civic hospital, most of the injured suffered from minor injuries. Dr Vidya Thakur, Chief Medical Officer, Bhabha Hospital, says, "A 23-year-old man, who has injuries to his head, is kept under observation. We will monitor him for one or two days. Patients with minor injuries were treated on an OPD basis and sent back."

