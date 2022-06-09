Mumbai: One dead, 19 injured as residential building collapses in Bandra

A 40-year-old man dies while 19 others sustained injuries after a three-storey building collapsed at Shastri Nagar in Mumbai 's Bandra West on Wednesday night, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

The ground plus two storey structure in Shastrinagar locality collapsed shortly after midnight, the official said

#MiddayNews | A 40-year-old man died and 16 others were injured after a three-storey residential building collapsed in suburban Bandra on Thursday. @RoadsOfMumbai @MNCDFbombay @mumbaimatterz #News #Mumbai #Bandra #MumbaiNews #India pic.twitter.com/9BQGxUWWqB

Show full article

Maharashtra | The building collapsed around 12.15 am today. One person has died and 16 are hospitalised and are now safe. All of them are labourers from Bihar. Rescue operation is underway. Fire brigade and officers are present at the spot: Manjunath Singe, DCP Mumbai Police pic.twitter.com/UBOyiPQIsI — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2022

The building collapsed around 12.15 am today, said Manjunath Singe, DCP Mumbai Police.

The injured have been shifted to the hospital.

"One person has unfortunately passed away in the G+2 house collapse at Shastri Nagar - declared to be DOA. Our thoughts and prayers are with their family. 16 people were admitted with minor injuries. Awaiting reports on others injured Rescue operations still ongoing," tweeted BMC.

#MyBMCUpdates



One person has unfortunately passed away in the G+2 house collapse at Shastri Nagar - declared to be DOA. Our thoughts and prayers are with their family. 16 people admitted with minor injuries.



Awaiting reports on others injured

Rescue operations still ongoing. https://t.co/pkg35ar7IO — à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥ Mumbai, à¤à¤ªà¤²à¥ BMC (@mybmc) June 8, 2022

Dr Vidya Thakur, Chief Medical Officer, Bhabha Hospital says, "A 23-year-old man is admitted and kept under observation. He has injuries on his head and is feeling unconscious. We will keep him under observation for one or two days. Patients with minor injures were treated on OPD basis and sent back."

According to the BMC, at least three to four people were initially suspected to be trapped in the debris while the rescue operations were underway.

"A G+2 structure has collapsed at Shastri Nagar, Bandra West. Few people have been shifted to the hospital. 3-4 suspected to be trapped in the debris. Rescue operations are underway. The exact numbers awaited from the hospital," said an initial tweet by the BMC.

Further details are awaited.

(With inputs from Anagha Sawant, PTI, ANI)