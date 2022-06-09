9 per cent of Mumbai's Covid-19 cases in past 24 days reported among children

But experts say no need to worry, stress on vaccination and masking

A youngster gets jabbed at BYL Nair Hospital.

There has been a surge in COVID-19 cases among children as well with 9 per cent of the total cases reported in the city in the past 24 days coming from the 0-19 age group. Experts said there is nothing to worry about as children are recovering within 3-4 days. They have stressed on vaccination and masking. As per the data, of the total 10,454 cases reported from May 13 to June 7, 963 or 9.21 per cent were kids and adolescents aged below 19.

The data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation further added that 270 of these cases were from kids aged up to 9 years and the remaining 693 were from the 10-19 years age group. Dr Tushar Maniar, head of department, Centre for Child Health, Nanavati Hospital, said, “We have observed a rise in COVID infections among vaccinated and unvaccinated children across various age groups. Extremely high fever, ranging between 102 and 104 degrees Fahrenheit predominantly during the first 48 hours, with chills, throat pain, and excessive tiredness are noted as the most common symptoms. However, around 99 per cent of them improve significantly within 72 hours with normal oxygen saturation and blood parameters.”



A youngster gets a dose of vaccine at BYL Nair Hospital. File pic

“Most of these cases are detected through self-test kits that children use along with their parents at home and some through RT-PCR tests. We advise children take rest in the isolation of their homes, drink adequate water, and take paracetamol for fever and ibuprofen in case of high fever. Parents of young children aged below 5 years should ensure that the fever stays below 102 degrees F to avoid febrile convulsions. However, so far, we haven’t observed any child needing hospitalisation due to the infection,” he added. Dr Fazal Nabi, consultant paediatrician, Wockhardt and Jaslok hospital, said, “We are seeing paediatric patients too with around 2 cases per day for the past few days. However, the children have mild symptoms of cold and fever and recover within 2 to 3 days. There is nothing to worry about. Parents must take their children for vaccination.” Dr Suhas Prabhu, head of the Paediatric Task Force, said, “There is an overall surge in COVID cases, and along with that now children are also getting infected. However, there is not much rise among the children and it is the same as the previous wave. In the previous meeting of the task force, we suggested that as schools would open, vaccination should be done and masking in the classroom will be a good move to stop possible cross-infection.” 693

