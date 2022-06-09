9 per cent of Mumbai's Covid-19 cases in past 24 days reported among children

But experts say no need to worry, stress on vaccination and masking
A youngster gets jabbed at BYL Nair Hospital. Pic/Ashish Raje
There has been a surge in COVID-19 cases among children as well with 9 per cent of the total cases reported in the city in the past 24 days coming from the 0-19 age group. Experts said there is nothing to worry about as children are recovering within 3-4 days. They have stressed on vaccination and masking. As per the data, of the total 10,454 cases reported from May 13 to June 7, 963 or 9.21 per cent were kids and adolescents aged below 19.
The data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation further added that 270 of these cases were from kids aged up to 9 years and the remaining 693 were from the 10-19 years age group. Dr Tushar Maniar, head of department, Centre for Child Health, Nanavati Hospital, said, “We have observed a rise in COVID infections among vaccinated and unvaccinated children across various age groups. Extremely high fever, ranging between 102 and 104 degrees Fahrenheit predominantly during the first 48 hours, with chills, throat pain, and excessive tiredness are noted as the most common symptoms. However, around 99 per cent of them improve significantly within 72 hours with normal oxygen saturation and blood parameters.”
