Mumbai logs 1,765 new Covid-19 cases, highest since January 26; active count reaches 7,000

Updated on: 08 June,2022 08:00 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Mumbai on Wednesday recorded 1,765 new Covid-19 cases, its highest single day count since January 26, but did not report any fatality linked to the infection during the day, the city civic body said.

There were 523 more cases on Wednesday as compared to the previous day, when the city had logged 1,242 infections. With this, the metropolis recorded a 42 per cent rise in the number of cases.




On January 26, Mumbai had seen 1,858 cases and 13 fatalities.


mumbai mumbai news Coronavirus maharashtra

