Banned gutkha and tobacco products seized from car on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway

Updated on: 08 March,2023 01:41 PM IST  |  Palghar
PTI |

The seizure was made during checking of the car which was stopped by police near the toll plaza at Khanivade as it was speeding in direction of Mumbai on March 5 morning

Representative Image


Banned gutkha and tobacco products worth Rs 10.17 lakh were seized from a car at a toll plaza on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Palghar district of Maharashtra and two men were arrested, police said on Wednesday.


The seizure was made during checking of the car which was stopped by police near the toll plaza at Khanivade as it was speeding in direction of Mumbai on March 5 morning, an official said.


A case was registered against five persons, including two stockists of the banned gutkha, under the Indian Penal Code and the Food Safety and Standards Act. 

