BCAS guidelines incorporate new indicative factors for assessing credibility of threats alongside existing criteria
The Spicejet SG116 aircraft that was travelling from Darbhanga to Mumbai received a bomb threat via social media last month. File Pic/Rane Ashish
The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has released updated guidelines aimed at enhancing the evaluation of potential security threats. These guidelines incorporate new indicative factors for assessing threat credibility alongside the existing criteria. The updated framework by BCAS, detailed in a recent order, includes parameters intended to help security personnel more accurately determine the seriousness of threats.