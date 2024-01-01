Be future ready for 2024

Tarot doyenne Shirley Bose presents an exclusive annual horoscope to predict what the new year holds for Mid-day’s readers

Shirley Bose

ARIES

March 21 - April 20

ADVERTISEMENT

Overall, relationships enter a karmic cycle of greater understanding and being more tolerant towards each other. This is a great move forward for Ariens, who can otherwise be quite blunt and forthcoming about their views and opinions. The financial situation could be good or bad, depending on how you go about balancing income vs expenditure. Singles enter the marriage dasha and receive several proposals for matrimony. Ariens wanting to pursue further studies can do so any time after March 2024.

Physical and mental health

Physical health depends on your manner of dealing with everyday work and stress levels. Apart from this, the Tarot advises a diet of freshly-cooked home food with less masala and chillies. Try to cut down on junk food, or totally avoid if possible. Adopting a new-age stress busting technique for mental health will help enormously to maintain a calm, composed mind.

Love and relationships

January is just right for a quick getaway for a few days, gently nudging the new year in. The relationship with your spouse/partner can become one of joy and togetherness, provided communication is kept respectful and loving. Try not to react; respond, instead. Just be mindful of the manner in which you interact to keep the relationship healthy and loving. Disagreements that crop up in November can be minimised by discussing issues instead of arguing incessantly without addressing the core subject. Singles enter a karmic cycle of marriage, receiving several proposals. Try not to be hooked up on looks; look for overall likable aspects of someone’s personality (of course, social standing and financial stability should match yours).

Finance and career

Career continues on an upward path with several opportunities and challenges coming your way; this helps take it to greater heights and a feeling of receiving karmic justice. Be patient with colleagues or juniors who aren’t as quick or bright as you, giving them more time to assimilate what you are suggesting. June and July are slow moving months, so deal with unavoidable delays and miscommunication by keeping irritation under control. Self-employed Ariens can initiate a new business or build on the present one after July. Opt for traditional methods of investing and maintain a balance between income and expenditure.

Cosmic tip

Be kind instead of wanting to be right every time. Life moves in karmic cycles, so make sure positive karmas are initiated consciously. Some may not believe in karma, but think of it this way; every action has a reaction.

TAURUS

April 21 - May 20

Taureans are normally easy-going people-unless pushed too far; then run for cover to escape their own wrath. In 2024, they will be quieter, more introspective, willing to change opinions and mind-sets according to prevailing situations. Professionally, you will move to more senior positions, but may have to deal with increased workload. Relationships, which have always been important for Taureans, continue to be peaceful, with mutual respect and love. Domestic and international travel for work is less, but leisure travel increases, which you love.

Physical and mental health

That Taureans love food is a well- known fact; but they are gourmets rather than being gourmands (there are exceptions to the rule, of course). Once they decide on making certain changes to their diet and overall health, it is like being written in stone; no amount of temptation can change this. Taureans don’t need to consult dieticians to know what’s good for them and what doesn’t agree with their system. They just know. So, this year will bring with it a sustainable lifestyle change.

Mental health is good as long as you are comfortable and your daily routine isn’t disturbed. What’s equally important for your mental health is a peaceful home environment; nothing upsets your equable mindset more than arguments and general disagreements.

Love and relationships

Singles enter the marriage dasha from March. Those in a long-term relationship/marriage, see an overall peaceful year except in April, October and December. Those in an intimate relationship with a Taurean must never try to make them jealous in a bid to control, as their self-esteem won’t tolerate a put down/manipulation. Don’t try to test a Taurean’s love and honourable intentions.

Taureans normally don’t have many friends, but the ones they have, experience their loving and caring nature. Not expecting reciprocation is something to accept, since everyone is different and no one person responds like another.

Finance and career

There’s nothing to complain about, except having too much work to cope with. Changing set working patterns to newer-time efficient ones is a great idea in February. Regularly receiving praise can be embarrassing, but you’ve truly earned it. Facing covert jealousy is but natural, but remain calm and collected during a confrontation that could appear after March. Income increases after March, but keep a balance between income and expenses. Making several traditional investments is also revealed by the Tarot.

Cosmic tip

Never mistrust intuition; it has worked for you in the past, and will continue to advise and warn of possible pitfalls. Make an effort to improve on perfection.

Gemini

May 21-June 21

Geminis seem to flow wherever life takes them; not that this is bad, but thinking things over before deciding what to do or what path to take is the message from the Tarot. Family support is important, so make quality and quantity time for them. Those with small children need to make enough time for the little ones, even if there is a career to maintain. Improving understanding of finances helps make right investment decisions, increasing financial strength. Those with bronchial issues/ long-term medical issues must take immediately treatments as advised.

Physical and mental health

Health is good in 2024, except for recurring long-standing issues that may emerge in May. Geminis should consider finding out if they are allergic to certain foods which cause a physical reaction. Their quirky sense of humour helps keep mental health in shape; laughter is a great way to maintain a positive mind-set. Geminis tend to find humour in the most mundane of situations, leaving people wondering ‘what’s the joke?’ This attitude is what keeps them young at heart too.

Love and relationships

Having several admirers mill around from January onwards is so you! The Gemini vibe is one that promises love and a committed relationship. However, it’s very difficult to pin down a Gemini for exactly those two things since they keep weighing one person against another. This is not to say they are flighty or flirty, but it takes a very special person to get them to say, “I love you”. Some singles find that special person after August.

The relationship with your spouse/long-term partner continues to be good except in May and August; this is thanks to a green-eyed monster they call jealousy. Family relationships are good, but give family as much quality and quantity time as possible, without using a career as an excuse. Be willing to discuss important issues in April and September without brushing them under the proverbial carpet.

Finance and career

Investments feature strongly in the Tarot reading, and from February begins a positive time for a raise in salary or promotion (this could happen any time after February in 2024). Extra funds may come in through sale of property/inheritance. Avoid a legal case. Business/career are in a positive phase from February, but work towards improving communication skills (take part in a webinar on this if possible). New business comes in regularly throughout the year.

Cosmic tip

Make time for yourself, slowing down the frenetic pace of life. Trim unnecessary socialising, spending that time with family instead.

Cancer

June 22 - July 23

This new year promises to be a year of changes, not only external, but also in your personality, the manner you interact, and internally--at the soul level. Investments are not made often, but when they are, the amount is quite substantial, especially in June and August. There’s greater control on what’s said and how, which automatically improves interaction with colleagues and the boss. Your diet will reflect on your health, so make sure you maintain a well-balanced manner of eating.

Physical and mental health

Cancer rules the home and hearth and has everything to do with nurturing, both the emotional and physical. Keep a check on calorie intake, neither overdoing nor trying to starve yourself in a bid to become waif-like. The mind keeps on churning incessantly, trying to find answers to whatever is the ‘trouble of the moment’; sometimes, over non-issues too. This can take a toll on your mental health, which finally reflects in digestive problems. Be aware when the mind is on overdrive, especially in February, March, August and September.

Love and relationships

Relationship with the spouse/partner can be good, especially in January, June, November and December. The rest of the months are an amalgam of sharp reactions, tears and emotional reconciliation. Cancereans in a new relationship must be extra careful not to get involved with someone who is already in a relationship.

Family relationships are, at the best of times challenging and based on not enough transparency, especially about property and inheritance. Be aware of smaller details which, as a whole, hold the key to greater trust and understanding. For Cancereans, socialising is as important as breathing, which is good, but it tends to take a slight toll on finances. You will see networking, whether socially or for business, finally bring results though.

Finance and career

Self-employed Cancereans will have work coming in much more regularly than compared to last year. Business/career is satisfying and mentally challenging, with there being a constant tapping into creative ideas to deal with each project/ assignment/dealing in a new and innovative manner. Understand the finer points of investments made, especially since these tend to be substantial. Travel for work/business increases from May, making two trips overseas mandatory. In February and March, employed Cancereans may need to consult someone they trust about work issues and how to deal with them.

Cosmic tip

Look up and ahead, allowing ambitions to soar high, yet keeping your feet on terra firma. Keep emotions under control, first asking yourself why this emotion is emerging at all. Then deal with it calmly.

Leo

July 24 – Aug. 23

This new year can be a good one or one of turmoil; it all depends on how circumstances are handled. February to April bring some financial and emotional ups and downs, which are repeated again in June, August and November. The trick is to be calm and practical, not reacting, but doing your best in a given situation. There’s a surge in income in January, May, October and December. Use all opportunities the universe sends along. Older Leos could take more care of their bone health and also keep a tab on blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

Physical and mental health

Younger Leos should begin to ensure good health for the future by cutting down on junk food and desserts. Older Leos need to modify their diet as advised for keeping blood pressure and cholesterol levels within normal limits. Leos sometimes tend to make themselves ill by worrying over what they have no control. Be kind to yourself by accepting the universe’s vibes which know what’s good for you, what isn’t, and the lessons you need to learn from issues. This attitude helps mental health.

Love and relationships

A situation that emerges in February and is handled diplomatically will be back in March to create further tension. Fortunately, you and another family member have a perfect understanding, so it is handled quickly. Your spouse/partner is in the mood to indulge and spoil you (make the most of it). Singles are surprised when a relationship gathers full speed too soon. The brakes are put in August, and then it moves at a more comfortable pace. An unexpected piece of information places you in a quandary.

Finance and career

January, May, October and December are excellent for an increased income/reaching targets, etc. During February to April, an earlier issue arises and morphs into a financial one. Deal with it one step at a time. In May, things will come around, bringing peace of mind. Professionally, this year zigzags up and down, but there are fewer downs. Negotiations may seem to take longer, but this is necessary when looked at from the karmic viewpoint: things move when the time is right. Don’t lend money to anyone unless willing to look on it as charity.

Cosmic tip

Yes, advice is given because you truly care about the person towards whom it’s directed, but allow people to grow and mature at their own pace. Keep karmic growth healthy with special emphasis on protecting the confidence someone has placed in you, not repeating it to others. This is very important.

Virgo

August 24- September 23

A year of new beginnings in a positive manner are revealed. However, the choice of what to accept and what to let go of depends on you--whether this involves a new relationship, the present one or concerns professional life. January, March, May, June, August and September are highlighted by the Tarot as being important--each in their own right. Relationships may go downhill from October to December, so be on your guard for these three months. Take extra care of general health throughout the year.

Physical and mental health

Physical health is certainly better in 2024 than in the last year, and a major part of this is due to being calmer and more patient, not allowing small things to irritate you, particularly between October and December. For you, a calm mind, healthy diet, adequate exercise and enough sleep, equals to a fit body and mind. Worrying and thinking too much, imagining scenarios that will probably not manifest are the challenges this year. Tap into your inner strength and faith to help along the way.

Love and relationships

Maintaining relationships is the bane of a Virgo’s life, since being by themselves keeps them quite content and happy. But life being what it is, being around people is equally important. Try to tone down the tendency to be a little brusque and uncompromising. Singles have the choice (in June) of being in a new relationship, and those in a committed one could take it to the next level if comfortable about it. Virgos need to be careful about their manner of communication, especially in February, April, October, November and December.

Finance and career

March sees a raise in salary, or a promotion, or both. This position translates as dealing with more responsibility, being answerable for every tiny concern and piece of work, as well as being in charge of more juniors in the workplace. New clients are signed regularly, giving a much-needed push, since Virgos tend to be too reticent and self-effacing. Self-employed Virgos may want to pursue higher goals from March, being willing to sacrifice an easygoing schedule for something more challenging, yet rewarding.

Cosmic tip

Virgos must remember not to be too critical about themselves and others. It’s quite alright to aim for perfection and equally alright if that doesn’t happen. Learn to sit back, relax and allow life and the universe to lead you on the right path.

Scorpio

October 23 - November 22

In 2024, there’s constant push and pull between emotions and practicality, which worms its way into most aspects of life. At the same time, there’s the desire to chase newer experiences; this again brings confusion at some point as you realise that there has been an excess of that experience. Socialising from January onwards is fine as long as it’s not a frenetic obsession. Who to date (if single) poses its own questions as there are several new acquaintances now. A legal issue or court case after July will become a see-saw time till there’s clarity on the matter. Through all this runs a never-ending thread of work that must be completed.

Physical and mental health

Make sure to get enough rest and sleep, avoiding strenuous physical work, or working out too much. Everything you do has to be in moderation, especially from January to March, June and September. Maintaining a healthier eating pattern is a good decision to make in May. Working incessantly may take a toll on mental health, so make time for yourself, resting the brain from this over activity.

Love and relationships

The relationship with the spouse/partner continues being loving but turbulent. Jealousy holds fort in 2024, so be cautious in interactions with friends and new people you meet. (Some think it’s fine to flirt a little, but the spouse/partner must not indulge in this kind of behaviour.) Singles are spoilt for choice, but finally settle on one person after June. There may be a second angle in August, so be careful lest both prospects decide to walk away. This is a fertile year for Scorpios wanting to go the family way.

Finance and career

There an increase in salary for some, which is initially splurged on luxury items; then the balance makes its presence felt as investments are consciously made. Self-employed Scorpios may decide to add to their present business or start a new one altogether after July. This can be in a partnership if you are comfortable about it. Business/career are on an upward path with no major issues to worry about, except how to get the work done in minimum time.

Cosmic tip

Scorpios need to be careful about who they trust, as this can work to their detriment. Using unconventional methods to get the information needed is something to think about. Obstacles come and go in life; or you can work around them, cutting them out of their path.

Libra

September 24 - October 22

The year 2024 may feel like one where you are giving more than receiving, with too many endings and new beginnings in different facets of life. Relationships can be a question mark if not handled wisely and in a mature manner. Business/career inch forward during February to April and also in July. Investments are made as regularly as possible; remember the timing of investments is important too. Being surrounded by friends is good, but are you being taken advantage of? Take extra care of health in June, July and September.

Physical and mental health

Learn a de-stressing method that works, taking care of anxiety and nervous tension too. A hidden issue sends a warning signal, so don’t ignore it. June, July and September are months to be especially aware of what your body is telling you. Rest, breathe and empty the mental chaos. Consult the doctor if memory begins playing tricks on you.

Love and relationships

Being willing to look at differences in a new light is what helps relationships remain on track. Some feel they will feel less hemmed in and unfettered in an open relationship sometime after April; but this may work only for a while because deep down, Librans can be possessive and traditional too.

Spending as much time as possible with the spouse/partner is a sure way to strengthen the relationship. Communication, of course, plays a major role in this. Friends insist on meeting as often as possible. Are you using a busy social life as an avoidance tactic for emotional closeness? Think about it.

Finance and career

Stay far away from the office gossip, no matter how interesting the topic may be. Updating professional skills or opting for further studies helps in reaching the next position at work. Networking helps spread the word about the chosen profession, and this in turn brings in more queries. Work comes in regularly, except between February to April and in July; and even this slow karmic cycle is nothing to get alarmed about. Financial insecurity ends after June, allowing several investments to be made after consulting a financial expert (August and November are good for this). Carefully maintain a balance between income and expenditure.

Cosmic tip

Feel free to explore new horizons, whether this refers to the manner of working, interacting or thinking. This is a year of endings and new beginnings, but go slow when the route is challenging, allowing karma to work its magic.

Sagittarius

November 23 - December 22

This can be a good year, provided you are willing to introspect, realising what’s worked for you in the past and what hasn’t. This process begins from January, becoming a continuous thread throughout the year. February, June and October are professionally important, bringing changes in a positive manner. Travel for professional reasons increase from February and decrease during April, July, November and December. Relationships need to be nurtured to avoid a falling out in January, March, April and December. Being genetically predisposed to a certain disease can be managed with awareness and care; in fact, it can be circumvented by observing certain dietary and lifestyle choices. Ask your doctor for advice.

Physical and mental health

A genetic disease dogging the family for generations makes a slight presence felt. Quickly nip it in the bud by taking medical advice and treatment. Pollution may cause issues with the respiratory system. Maintain mental health by keeping a good equation with family, not insisting on having your own way or being stubborn, when all that is needed is a friendly discussion about your point of view. The mind can be disturbed in January, March, April, July and December (trouble with family or friends).

Love and relationships

A love affair with a Sagittarian can be akin to a roller coaster ride; you never know which way the loop is going to turn. They can be temperamental too. So, bearing this in mind, Sagittarians must keep a tight rein on impulsive behaviour (though this is what keeps the other person hooked), thinking rationally to maintain a harmonious relationship. Singles meet several prospects after April. Those in a long-term relationship may be quite content to let it be just so.

Finance and career

Trying out newer methods of managing your money if the present choices aren’t working is worth delving into. Some may still be dealing with financial challenges brought on by past choices, so venture into new territory carefully. Income increases from February, also bringing with it additional responsibilities; this involves professional communication to maintain clarity, allowing a forward movement which allows completing the job quickly.

Cosmic tip

Try not to play victim to garner sympathy. Sagittarians are very capable of taking care of their needs and dealing effectively with any issue which comes up. At the same time, be cautious of reactions, patient and also asking for help if karma overwhelms now and then.

Capricorn

December 23 - January 20

This year will bring financial stability, especially by allowing you to choose newer methods of handling finances. Don’t passively wait for situations to improve, and avoid resisting changes, especially in January, June, October and November. Work in the office is enormous (not that that has ever been a problem; but this year the load is likely to be even more right from January). Consciously make time to rest the mind and body regularly so that efficiency is at its peak. Your relationship with your spouse/partner proceeds in the normal way, but singles are left wondering (in March) why a new acquaintance didn’t call. Take care of bone health by exercising and following a healthy diet.

Physical and mental health

Expectant mothers must get enough rest, stopping before they get tired. Check with the doctor if there’s a need to have calcium supplements regularly to maintain healthy bone mass. Those wanting to lose weight (from February) should control meal portion size, burning off calories with whatever exercise agrees with them. Self-created pressure to excel could create anxiety, which in turn can affect sleep patterns. This can become a vicious cycle, creating mental health issues. Consult the doctor about this.

Love and relationships

Singles meet someone in January with whom they enjoy the perfect rapport; a pre-ordained soul mate. Surprisingly, there is no communication till March. Meeting someone else in July shows more potential of a lasting relationship (eventually). Pay attention about your communication attitude towards friends. Re-visiting past issues that have been left unresolved with your spouse/partner may bring up unforgiven grievances, so sort this out but keep an open mind. Otherwise, this is a calm and peaceful year with several enjoyable holidays.

Finance and career

Don’t be tempted to cut corners when choosing new investment methods. Understand the pros and cons, comparing them with present investments. Expenses may be slightly on the high side, but you will be able to manage them in a practical and methodical manner. Income increases from May and some money comes in from the family business too. Expanding the present business is possible after August. Career/business is in a positive phase, though work will double, hardly giving you any free time. Take advice from a supporter at work on how to handle a delicate issue in April.

Cosmic tip

Don’t remain rooted in old concepts and thoughts. Allow the inner child in you out sometimes. Help your life expand and become more open to creativity and spirituality

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

The heart and mind may yearn for an earlier life, which is being viewed through mists of time, but this can be misleading. Be happy in today and deal with life in a practical manner. January is nostalgic. By April, you’ll experience a settled feeling. Be prepared to deal with certain changes brought in during 2024; the most important being willing to let go of what is not important, appreciating all that there is to celebrate in life. Personal and professional relationships need to be handled with kid gloves, maintaining certain important equations with care. Though income increases after June, try to cut down on unnecessary expenses. Increase your savings.

Physical and mental health

Aquarians need to lead a simple, stress-free life to remain healthy. They must remember to keep hydrated, especially if there is a history of kidney-related issues. Taking up a sport after February, anything that appeals to you and helps keep weight under check and relieves stress. Maintain mental and physical discipline, making lifestyle choices that you know are going to draw in a more peaceful existence. There’s a tendency to withdraw into yourself instead of facing a situation in a practical manner. This attitude, if left unchecked, could cause mental health issues later.

Love and relationships

Be mindful about interactions with the spouse/partner, and take joint decisions out of free will and not coercion. Take mini breaks together regularly; this helps keep the emotional bond strong. Appreciate the fact that it’s not possible (or even necessary) to control those you love or are close to. Once this has been understood, the mind remains calm without emotional agitation, helping deal with relationships in a loving manner. Singles searching online for a spouse may be misled by someone who seems ‘suitable’ in every way. Be on your guard. Friends expect more time from you, which is fine, but make alone time for yourself too. A falling out with a friend comes across as shocking. There’s no question of a reconciliation as s/he may refuse to even talk. Let go off the relationship with compassion and love.

Finance and career

Make joint decisions with the spouse/partner about savings, which could go up or decrease. Consciously try to keep expenditure lower from April onwards, even though there’s a raise in salary/better business coming in after May. Business/career picks up after a slow start in January. By March, it will stabilize and the second half of the year is will be very good.

Cosmic tip

Use your innate wit when feeling out of depth in some situations. Listen to your inner voice when it warns not to trust someone.

Pisces

February 20 - March 20

This is a year of both, opportunities and challenges. The latter will resolve in creative ways if you don’t brush them under the carpet, thinking all is well. In January, there’s a need to travel which is difficult to ignore, so plans work out for February. In general, there’s much more travel in store for Pisceans--something which brings a smile to the soul. Business/career proceed according to goals set earlier, bringing in rewards for hard work and consistency. Relationships are better this year as long as there’s verbal affirmation of love. Singles meet two people they are attracted to after August. Take general care of health, eating freshly home cooked food. Include fibre in meals.

Physical and mental health

Pisceans may be prone to mild bouts of cough or cold, or the flu, from which they will recover quickly. Get enough sleep, no matter how busy your work schedule may be, as the mind needs rest time to heal and rejuvenate. Cut down on empty calories or junk food, soft drinks, alcohol (if you drink) in order to strengthen the immune system. Do your best in any situation, avoiding the feeling that people are out to ‘get you’. This is what happens when the mind is high strung after long working hours. Regularly take mini breaks to maintain mental health.

Love and relationships

It’s so important to tell loved ones how much you love them, but make sure that your words are followed by action. May and August are months where there’s the likelihood of being misunderstood. Or you could misunderstand someone close to you. Set ego aside, making the first move to understand or explain what was meant by words or actions. Those in a long-term relationship are content to flow along with the tide without wanting to take it to the next level. Singles meet two people after August with whom there’s a good rapport. It’s better to just remain good friends for now till you are able to make a choice.

Finance and career

Caution and common sense go a long way in managing finances superbly. Don’t invest in the stock market if this isn’t your forte. Check with a professional before investing. This year will be generally good financially, with income increasing, as well as profits coming in for a business. Property matters are resolved to your benefit. Work on improving soft skills to communicate better with bosses and colleagues (employees, if self-employed), as sometimes you tend to self-sabotage by saying the first thing that comes to mind. New business comes in regularly, so 2024 is a year of contentment which also involves hard work and persistence coupled with creative thinking on how to deal with different clients/ products.

Cosmic tip

Use the left brain to analyse situations, whether this is to do with relationships or professional issues. Try not to be emotionally-driven and don’t hold onto real/ imagined slights.

The writer is a Mumbai-based tarot consultant. Catch her daily horoscope column in Mid-day. You can reach her at shirley.bose@mid-day.com