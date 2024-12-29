Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh was abducted, tortured and killed on December 9 after he intervened to stop an extortion bid against an energy firm which had undertaken a windmill project in the area, the police have said

File pic

Senior Maharashtra Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Sunday demanded that the investigation into the Beed Sarpanch murder case be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

According to news agency PTI, Wadettiwar criticised the Devendra Fadnavis government in Maharashtra and stated that while the authorities could arrest the accused in the Beed Sarpanch murder case within 24 hours if they chose to, they did nothing despite all fingers pointing towards one person.

Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed, was abducted, tortured, and killed on December 9 after he intervened to prevent an extortion attempt against an energy company involved in a windmill project in the region, according to police. Two cases have been registered in connection with the incident: one related to Deshmukh's murder and another concerning the extortion complaint from the energy firm, PTI reported.

"The government is turning a blind eye to the corruption and deteriorating law and order situation in Beed. All evidence points to Walmik Karad, whose ties to NCP (Nationalist Congress Party) Minister Dhananjay Munde are well known. As long as Karad (named in the extortion case) has political backing, the family of Sarpanch Deshmukh will not get justice," Wadettiwar said while speaking to reporters in Mumbai.

"I demand a CBI probe into the murder," he added, noting that the situation in Beed had become so dire that no one could establish a project in the area owing to extortion and threats from local groups seeking a share.

According to PTI, Wadettiwar also pointed out the disparity in police action and said, "The police were aggressive when it came to protesters in Parbhani [who agitated after a replica of the Constitution was vandalised], but they are paralysed when it comes to acting against the killers of Santosh Deshmukh. The government has not taken action and removed Munde, even after the massive protest in Beed on Saturday."

The senior Congress leader declined to comment on actor Prajakta Mali being dragged into the incident by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Suresh Dhas but emphasised that no one from the film industry had come forward in support of Deshmukh's family.

"The murder investigation should not be sidetracked due to the actor's alleged connection with the minister," Wadettiwar said. "The actor has lodged a complaint, and the law will take its course. The issue should not be diverted," he added.

(With PTI inputs)