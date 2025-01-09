The NCP (SP) leader claimed that Walmik Karad was made the head of the 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin' scheme in Beed's Parli

Pic/X

Listen to this article Beed sarpanch murder: Supriya Sule demands Walmik Karad to be booked under PMLA x 00:00

NCP (SP) working president and MP Supriya Sule on Thursday said Walmik Karad, who has been arrested in an extortion case in connection to sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case, must be booked under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), PTI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Massajog village's sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in Beed district, was kidnapped and tortured to death on December 9, allegedly for opposing an extortion bid by few individuals on an energy company helming a windmill project in the region.

Sule told PTI reporters that extortion must be halted if investors are to arrive.

Karad, a close aide of Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, has been arrested in an extortion case, and there is growing pressure to charge him in the murder case.

"We don't have anything against Walmik Karad as a person, but we are against the tendency. There should be zero tolerance against crime and financial fraud," she said.

"There should be a transparent probe into the sarpanch murder case and the death of a Dalit youth in judicial custody in Parbhani," she demanded, PTI reported.

The NCP (SP) leader claimed that Walmik Karad was made the head of the 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin' scheme in Beed's Parli.

Beed Sarpanch murder: Late sarpanch's brother withdraws petition seeking minister Munde's removal

A petition filed by the deceased Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh's brother in the Bombay High Court, seeking a direction to the Maharashtra government to remove NCP minister Dhananjay Munde from the cabinet, has been withdrawn, PTI reported.

The petitioner, Dhananjay Deshmukh, had alleged that Minister Munde was associated with the head of the criminal syndicate in Maharashtra's Beed district who reportedly played a major role in the murder of the Massajog village sarpanch.

The petition which was filed in HC's Aurangabad bench last month, sought Munde's removal from the state cabinet for a fair investigation into the murder case, PTI reported.

It was withdrawn on Tuesday as the petitioner was uncomfortable with the prayers mentioned in it, the petitioner's lawyer claimed.

In the petition filed, Dhananjay Deshmukh has also urged that Walmik Karad, Munde's close aide be named in the FIR in connection to the sarpanch's murder, he said, PTI cited.

(With PTI inputs)