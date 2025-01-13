Breaking News
Mid-Day Investigation | From factory to feet: Tracing the journey of fake sneakers
Mumbai: What is behind Shivaji Park dust nuisance?
The foreigners behind Torres scam
Mumbai: Cops bust fake currency racket; four arrested
Mumbai: Dust suction vans to be introduced across wards
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Beed sarpanch murder Slain sarpanchs brother claims murder probe info not being shared threatens to end life

Beed sarpanch murder: Slain sarpanch's brother claims murder probe info not being shared, threatens to end life

Updated on: 13 January,2025 10:14 AM IST  |  Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Dhananjay Deshmukh on Sunday said he feared the evidence might be destroyed and he and his family might meet the same fate as his brother if the accused in the Beed sarpanch murder and a related extortion case are set free

Beed sarpanch murder: Slain sarpanch's brother claims murder probe info not being shared, threatens to end life

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Beed sarpanch murder: Slain sarpanch's brother claims murder probe info not being shared, threatens to end life
x
00:00

Dhananjay Deshmukh, the brother of slain sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, has threatened to jump to death from a mobile phone tower in Maharashtra's Beed, claiming information about the murder case probe was not being shared with his family, reported news agency PTI.


Reiterating the demand for stringent action against the accused, Dhananjay Deshmukh on Sunday said he feared the evidence might be destroyed and he and his family might meet the same fate as his brother if the accused in the Beed sarpanch murder and a related extortion case are set free.


Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, was abducted, tortured, and murdered on December 9, allegedly in retaliation for his efforts to prevent extortion attempts against an energy firm linked to a windmill project, reported PTI.


As part of the investigation, police have so far arrested seven persons connected to the case. One of the accused is still absconding. All the eight accused have been booked under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), as per police, reported PTI.

Walmik Karad, an associate of Maharashtra NCP minister Dhananjay Munde, has been arrested in a related extortion case.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Maharashtra CID was conducting a probe into the cases.

Speaking to reporters in Beed on Sunday night, Dhananjay Deshmukh said, "Thirty five days have passed since my brother's murder. We have faith in the CM (Devendra Fadnavis). I was expecting that information about the investigation will be shared with me. But there is no value of the information if it shared after the evidences are destroyed," reported PTI.

Dhananjay Deshmukh said that since day one they have been demanding strict punishment for the accused in the Beed sarpanch murder and the related extortion case.

"If the accused (in the murder and extortion cases) are not booked under the MCOCA and on murder charges, I will start an agitation from 10 am on Monday. I will jump from a mobile tower here (in Beed) because once the accused are freed, they will kill me brutally...there will be no one in my family then to seek justice," he said, reported PTI.

He claimed his brother's murder was linked to the extortion case.

"If my family and I are not provided proper information, then we will have to take a decision, as what happened to my brother may happen to us also," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

beed murder case maharashtra mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK