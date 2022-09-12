Bengaluru boy tops IIT-JEE entrance; Mumbai student first in girls

Expert says this year’s dip in cut-off shows that the competitive exam has become considerably tougher for students

R K Shishir, AIR 1

While no one from the city made it to the list of top 10 all-India JEE Advanced scorers, a candidate from Bengaluru who appeared from the Mumbai zone bagged the first rank. R K Shishir, 17, a resident of Bengaluru, got the highest score of 314 out of 360, and became the topper.

The results of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) entrance exam Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced were announced on Sunday. Shishir, who lives at Sahakar Nagar and studied at Narayana e-Techno School in Bengaluru, recently topped the Karnataka Common Entrance Test in the pharmacy stream and bagged the fourth rank in the engineering category.



R K Shishir, the all-India topper, with his parents in their Bengaluru home

“The results are the product of my years of hard work and planning. I studied from 6.30 am to 8 pm daily. I ensured that I was sleeping eight hours every day, as this helped me concentrate in class. In my free time, I used to read or watch educational videos or play games,” he said, adding, “I want to set up my own start up one day.”

The Mumbai topper

Jahnabi Roy, a student of Ryan school in Kandivli, is the topper among the girl candidates from Mumbai who appeared for the exam. She secured the all-India rank of 385 in the JEE Advanced examination. In the JEE Mains exam, she secured the top rank among the girls from Maharashtra. She aspires to pursue computer science at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay. She had secured 99 per cent in her Std XII CBSE exam in the Science stream.

Mumbai zone toppers

Besides Shishir, two others--Pratik Sahoo and Mahit Gadhiwala--who also appeared for their exam from the Mumbai zone made it to the top 10. Sahoo secured the seventh and Gadhiwala ninth on the AIR list.

All-India girl topper

Tanishka Kabra from the Delhi zone is the topper among girl candidates, with 277 marks. Her AIR is 16. Kabra told mid-day she wants to pursue computer science, as it’s her favourite subject. “Adopt the preparation method that’s best for you, and not what others are doing. Talking to your parents and family members when you are exhausted and feeling low helps.”

Mumbai boy Arihant Vashista, who studied at Atomic Energy Central School in and Narayana Junior College, secured AIR 17 with a score of 277 out of 360. “Two years ago, I saw my brother prepare for JEE, and I decided that even I want to study at IIT. My brother is studying at IIT Jodhpur.” His mother is a Mathematics teacher and father is a scientific officer at the Nuclear Power Corporation of India. “My father taught me the fundamentals of physics. I studied on my own until Std X. As part of my JEE preparation, I studied 12-13 hours a day. I am happy with my scores,” he told mid-day.

Over 40,000 qualify

“As many as 1,55,538 candidates appeared in both paper 1 and 2 in JEE (Advanced) 2022. A total of 40,712 candidates have qualified of which 6,516 are females,” said an IIT Bombay official. This year, 16,598 seats are available at 23 IITs, including 1,567 supernumerary seats for female candidates. This is slightly higher than the previous year’s total.

Others on the top 10 AIR list are Polu Lakshmi Sai Lohith Reddy, Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil and Vangapalli Sai Siddhartha from IIT Madras zone, ranking second, third and fourth, respectively. The rest are Mayank Motwani, Polisetty Karthikeya, Pratik Sahoo, Dheeraj Kurukunda, Mahit Gadhiwala and Vetcha Gnana Mahesh.

Zone-wise women toppers

The zone-wise female toppers are Jaladhi Joshi from IIT Bombay zone, Tanishka Kabra from Delhi, Sneha Pareek from Guwahati, Pragati Agrawal from Kanpur, Jahnvi Shaw from Bhubaneswar, Palli Jalajakshi from Madras and Vidushi from Roorkee.

“The aggregate marks are calculated as a sum of the marks obtained in mathematics, physics and chemistry. Candidates have to satisfy the subject-wise as well as aggregate qualifying marks to be included in the rank list,” a senior IIT Bombay official said.

Dip in cut-off

“This year’s dip in cut-off marks reflects that the exam has become tougher over the years. A closer look at the question paper analysing the Easy, Moderate and Difficulty levels paper reveals that the difficulty level has gone up significantly. To put in perspective, the cut-off of IIT Bombay, making paper in 2015 vis a vis this year in 2022, a dip in cut off is seen at 35 per cent,” said Mohit Sardana, Director, FIITJEE.

314

Score he secured out of 360

40,712

No of candidates who qualified among 1.5 lakh

With inputs from Agencies

