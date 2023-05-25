The nine approved brands of bottled drinking water apart from Rail Neer are - Oxymore Aqua, Rococco, Health Plus, Gallons, Nimbus, Oxy Blue, Sun Rich, Elvish, and Eionita

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article Besides Rail Neer, these nine brands are allowed at Central Railway stations and trains x 00:00

The Central Railway has allowed nine more brands of bottled drinking water to be stocked and sold on railway stations' premises and trains to meet the ever-increasing demand for drinking water, especially in the summer season.

These brands are regularly checked and certified by a competent authority.

ADVERTISEMENT

The nine approved brands of bottled drinking water apart from Rail Neer are - Oxymore Aqua, Rococco, Health Plus, Gallons, Nimbus, Oxy Blue, Sun Rich, Elvish, and Eionita.

These brands of bottled drinking water have been permitted to be sold in addition to Rail Neer which is Indian Railway’s brand of bottled drinking water with manufacturing and bottling facility at Ambarnath (Mumbai), Bhusaval, and other places.

Also Read: Mumbai: Railways to lift nearly 60 km of tracks to prevent flooding

At present due to the summer season, there is increased demand for water hence railneer supply is becoming inadequate. Hence, the above other nine approved brands have been permitted by railways to be sold at stations.