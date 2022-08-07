BEST to set road map for e-buses across country

The undertaking will mark 75 years since it was taken over by BMC today

BEST was the first to introduce double decker electric buses. Today, it has 900 double decker e-buses in its fleet

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking, which will mark 75 years of municipalisation on Sunday with a glittering function, is set to provide a national template for operation of electric buses in the country.

At a crucial meeting held on Friday at the BEST headquarters in Colaba, Arun Goel, secretary of the Union Ministry of Heavy Industries, along with public transporters from Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivli, Pune, and the Maharashtra state transport discussed how the BEST Undertaking that now has nearly 400 electric buses could guide and show the way to other public transport undertakings on operation of electric buses. “Yes. It is a matter of pride...we can guide and share our documents on how best to run such buses effectively,” BEST General Manager Lokesh Chandra told mid-day.