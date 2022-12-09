BEST to start its premium bus service on Thane–BKC route from Dec 12

The service will run Monday through Saturday. As a part of phase 1, it has been started on one all-day route and one express route, an official said
Premium Bus service of BEST
The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) will start its Premium Bus service on the Thane – Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) route from December 12, the BEST said.
"The service, called the BEST's Chalo Bus, is being rolled out with four air-conditioned, zero-emission electric buses that promise a convenient and comfortable ride. This launch will make Mumbai the first city in India to have an all-electric premium city bus service," BEST General Manager Lokesh Chandra told mid-day.
"The service will run from Monday to Saturday. As a part of phase 1, it has been started on one all-day route and one express route," he said.
Route deatils-
Express Route - These buses will ply from Thane to BKC every 30 minutes between 7:00 AM and 8:30 AM and from BKC to Thane from 5.30 PM to 7:00 PM.
All-day Route - These buses will ply along the BKC - Bandra Station route between 8:50 AM and 5:50 PM and in the reverse direction between 9:25 AM and 6:25 PM.
Also Read: Mumbai: AC locals to be 12-coach entirely walk-through trains
Seats on the bus can be booked via the Chalo App. The bus will stop only if a passenger is to be picked up, based on a reservation, guaranteeing faster travel with fewer stops. The buses do not permit standing travel.
The facilities
Chandra said the BEST plans to add 200 more electric buses on busy routes across the city in the coming months so that Mumbaikars can make the most of the service. BEST is confident that the Premium Bus service will help thousands of Mumbaikars shift from self-driven cars and cabs and will help take many cars off the roads.
BEST Premium Bus Offers all-electric air-conditioned service with USB chargers and luxury seats, seat reservation on the Chalo App, live tracking, flexible rescheduling and cancelling option, and travel subscriptions that save up to 50 per cent on daily travel expenses.