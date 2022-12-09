Mumbai: First station erection work on metro line 4A has begun, says MMRDA

Concourse Pier arm (CPC) work has been started for Gowniwada Station, the MMRDA said
Pic/MMRDA
The work on metro line 4A which is the extension of metro line 4 is in progress between Kasarwadavali- Gaimukh. The first station erection work of the Concourse Pier arm (CPC) has started for Gowniwada Station grid number 2. The total 24 CPC castings have been done at the Malwani Casting yard, and 2 more CPCs have been transported to the site which is intended to be erected tonight.
The Teen Hath Naka Metro station in Thane is taking shape on Metro Line 4. All 101 nos of precast elements at concourse level are erected & 75 per cent of platform slab work is completed. Construction of Teen Hath Naka is at the forefront of all Metro Line 4 stations. Approximately 70 per cent of the civil work for this station has been completed.
Also Read: Major boost for Navi Mumbai metro with financial closure for line no. 1: CIDCO
"We have expedited the work on all Metro lines in accordance with the catch-up plan. Overall physical progress of Metro Line- 4A and Metro Line - 4 is approximately 43 per cent. Once all Metro lines are fully operational, we will achieve hassle free last mile connectivity in MMR," S.V.R. Srinivas, Metropolitan Commisioner, MMRDA said.