Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Bharat Merchants Chamber celebrates Foundation Day

Bharat Merchants’ Chamber celebrates Foundation Day

Updated on: 02 January,2025 07:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

IPS officer Sanjay Saxena lauds the Chamber’s charitable work

Bharat Merchants’ Chamber celebrates Foundation Day

Present at the event were (from left) Ratan Poddar, managing committee member, Bharat Merchants’ Chamber; Narsing Mengji, former MLA Solapur; Narendra Podar, president, Bharat Merchants’ Chamber; Sanjay Saxena, addl DGP, Maharashtra; Kundan Vyas, chief editor, Janmabhoomi Group of Newspapers; Ram Patkar, Nagar Parishad Adhyaksh, Badlapur; Manoj N Jalan, vice-president, Bharat Merchants’ Chamber; Yogendra Rajpuria and Vijay Lohia, trustees, Bharat Merchants’ Chamber. Pic/Rane Ashish

The Bharat Merchants’ Chamber on Wednesday commemorated its Foundation Day at the Bharat Chamber Bhavan in Kalbadevi Road.


Additional Director General of Police (Law & Order), Maharashtra, Sanjay Saxena, the chief guest, lauded the charitable work carried out by the Bharat Merchants’ Chamber, of which Narendra Podar is the president. The Chamber runs a medical clinic for daily-wage labourers and also carries out arbitration work to resolve disputes between merchants. The organisation distributes 5,000 notebooks to needy students every year.


The guest of honour at the event, which was attended by members of various other business organisations, was Kundan Ramanlal Vyas, who was conferred the Padma Bhushan by President Droupadi Murmu for his achievements in the field of literature and education.


