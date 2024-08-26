The officials said the compound wall, approximately five to seven feet high and 30 feet long, which fell onto the neighbouring house, caused significant damage.

Two died and one was injured in a house collapse incident reported in Kalbadevi on August 26. According to the officials, a compound wall collapsed onto an adjacent home on Monday afternoon, around 2.38 pm. The officials said that the incident happened at the Gandhi Building in Chira Bazar in the Charni Road area of the city.

The officials added that the compound wall, approximately five to seven feet high and 30 feet long, which fell onto the neighbouring house, caused significant damage.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) quickly launched a search and rescue operation, employing sophisticated rescue instruments to look for anyone trapped beneath the debris. The MFB roped off the area as a precaution.

According to a statement from C Ward's Junior Engineer, workers working nearby were most likely injured in the fall. Emergency services, including the MFB, police, 108 ambulance, and ward personnel, were dispatched to the scene.

Dr Vaibhav, the RMO at GT Hospital, stated that three people were affected by the collapse. Vinay Kumar Nishad and Ramchandra Sahani, both 30, were confirmed dead on arrival. The third person, Sanny Kanojiya, 19, was admitted to the hospital and is said to be in stable condition.