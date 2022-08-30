Bhendi Bazaar redevelopment project: Residents worry about further delay

Shocked residents of the stalled Bhendi Bazaar redevelopment project appeal to the government’s good sense, say they are willing to co-operate and correct irregularities if any

The Bhendi Bazaar redevelopment site, on Monday. Pic/Ashish Raje

It's shocking that the BMC, which issued necessary certificates in 2021 based on the plan, has now issued a stop-work notice claiming irregularities in the same plan, said the residents awaiting completion of the Bhendi Bazaar redevelopment project. They said construction work started in 2021 only after BMC gave its go-ahead. Worried about a further delay, residents have urged the government to fix the issue.



The Bhendi Bazaar redevelopment is being carried out in two phases at an estimated cost of Rs 4,000 crore. The Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT), which is driving the redevelopment, started phase 1 in 2016 and completed it in 2019. Al-Sa’adah [which means wealth], the two high-rise buildings, welcomed 610 families and 128 shop owners. The delay will affect over 2,000 families and 1,000 shop owners, who are still in transit accommodation.

Also read: Is Bhendi Bazaar project another casualty of MVA-BJP war?

Bhavesh Makwana, a resident

The construction of phase 2, which comprises four towers, began in January 2021, soon after the BMC issued the Intimation of Disapproval (IOD) and Commencement Certificates (CC). The families and businesses involved were not charged for restoration.

The stop-work notice has worried the residents, who are eagerly waiting to move to their new houses. The SBUT has been receiving frantic calls from residents, who have many questions about the notice.

Before the BMC’s stop-work notice, work was underway on phase 2 of the Bhendi Bazaar redevelopment project. Pic/Ashish Raje

Taher Patanwala, 44, was supposed to get two residential units and one commercial unit post-redevelopment. The Patanwala family currently has one residential unit of 450 square feet where seven people live. “Just before the COVID-19 outbreak in the city, we got one residential unit where my wife, my children and my parents are living currently. I can imagine the situation of those still living in transit camps and desperately waiting to shift to their new houses. I operate my garment accessories business from a transit establishment in Bhendi Bazaar. Thanks to SBUT, we have nothing to worry about, as they have supported us throughout. However, the recent stop-work notice has left us shocked and worried,” said Patanwala.

‘Don’t delay the project’

“I just want to appeal to the state government to quickly investigate if there are any irregularities, which we highly doubt. If they have issues with changes in the plan, they can issue a notice and resolve the matter. Why stop work and delay the project?” he asked.

Like Patanwala, at least 75 per cent of the families in Bhendi Bazaar belong to the Dawoodi Bohra and Memon communities. The rest are from trading communities of Gujarat and Kutch regions. One such tenant, Bhavesh Makwana, 50, and his family have been running a tailoring shop in Bhendi Bazaar for over six decades. Shocked by the unexpected stop-work notice, Makwana said, “We cannot afford any more delays in the project.”

“I am currently running my business from the transit establishment. We need our own place now. When the BJP and Eknath Shinde government came to power, we were happy, as they had supported us in the past. It is appalling that they have decided to stall the work and investigate the project. We are very disappointed. When the MVA government came to power, they stalled the project for almost six-eight months. Later, changes were made to the original plan based on which the BMC granted IOD and CC, and the work commenced. With changing governments, policies change, too. But, we do not want to become a victim of this. I hope the work is not stalled for too long. We cannot afford any further delay.”

“On the basis of the revised plan, the trust had received IOD and CC for the second phase of the project after which construction began,” Mandviwala Qutub and Associates, Master Planner and Architect of the Bhendi Bazaar redevelopment project, also said.

The stop-work notice was issued days after Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis told the Assembly that changes in the original would be probed.

Kishor Yerame, assistant municipal commissioner of C ward, said, “The concerned party was supposed to submit all necessary documents regarding building permission within 24 hours since issuance of the notice. The notice was served on Saturday. However, no document has been submitted yet. A decision will be taken after discussion with the building proposal department about the further action.”

Personal toilets

This cutting-edge construction, inspired by Fatimi architecture, promotes ecological living.

There is significantly more space, including open spaces, green spaces and play and leisure areas. Overall, the first phase has only increased hope by bringing about good socioeconomic changes in the lives of Bhendi Bazaar residents by addressing previously existing economic, social, health and environmental disparities.

“Earlier, we had common toilets and water supply taps. In the transit camps as well as in our new homes, we have our personal toilets and water taps. We all are looking forward to these facilities, which we can get only if the project moves ahead,” Patanwala added.

A model for India?

If successful, the project could serve as a model for similar initiatives across urban India, which mostly faces the same issues as the Bhendi Bazaar. Both the government and corporate entities are closely monitoring the project, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi selected as a showcase smart city project in July 2015, because it has the potential to create a model for urban renewal projects across India.

According to the SBUT’s plans, the project’s next phase will be completed by 2025, allowing the people of Bhendi Bazaar to return to their new homes and stores.

The over 125-year-old Bhendi Bazaar, which was deteriorating due to poor infrastructure, is being redeveloped to become the largest, one-of-its-kind urban neighbourhood in India. In 2009, the Maharashtra government implemented the cluster renovation scheme to encourage area-wide redevelopment of ageing buildings.

With inputs from Sameer Surve

2,000

No. of families affected by the recent stop-work notice

1,000

No. of shop owners whose units will be delayed

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal