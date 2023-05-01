Breaking News
Bhiwandi building collapse: Death toll rises to 7; rescue operation underway

Updated on: 01 May,2023 09:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
NDRF officials further mentioned that four teams were working on the site of the incident

The death toll in the Bhiwandi building collapse rose to seven on Monday, a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) official statement said.


Several people were trapped under the debris when three-storey building collapsed in the Bhiwandi area in Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday afternoon.



NDRF officials further mentioned that four teams were working on the site of the incident.


On Sunday, NDRF Commander Deepak Tiwari said that a total of 10 people have been rescued in the operation.

"10 people have been rescued so far. There was a girl child, who was rescued by the dog squad. Our dogs work very well and do canine searches," he said.

On Sunday, Thane Police said that builder Indrapal Patil has been detained in this regard and a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"Police have registered a case against the builder. The builder Indrapal Patil has been detained by Thane police. A case has been registered under Sections 304 (2), 337, 338 and 42 of IPC," an official statement said.

Earlier Maharshtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the Indira Gandhi Hospital and met people injured in the incident on Saturday night. He announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased in the Bhiwandi building collapse, said an official statement.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

