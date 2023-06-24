Bhujbal calls for erasing Maratha-only image of NCP

Wants other backward class leaders, not necessarily him, to lead the Maharashtra unit that has been led by a Maratha for five years

Chhagan Bhujbal says NCP chief Sharad Pawar understands such issues. File pic/Rane Ashish

A day after saying that he was prepared to lead the state unit of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), former deputy chief minister Chhagan Bhujbal said other backward class leaders, if appointed in the top position, would help erase the impression that the NCP was a party of Marathas.

He said on Friday in Nashik that he did not make a statement a day before because he wanted to be the president, but wanted to suggest an opportunity for the OBCs. “Sharad Pawar (the NCP boss) understands such things,” he said, indicating an internal power struggle in the party, especially in the wake of Ajit Pawar’s desire to quit the Opposition leader’s office for working in the party organisation.

Ajit Pawar had expressed his desire in the presence of the party’s national president and senior leaders, at the party’s foundation day function in Mumbai. People in the party say if Ajit were to be accommodated in the organisation, no position other than the state president would suit his stature. Ajit has worked in the governments, but stayed away from organisational offices so far.

Since its inception, the NCP has been dominated by leaders belonging to the politically influential community of Marathas. The Pawars and many other big shots in the party, including the incumbent state chief Jayant Patil, are Marathas by caste.

Bhujbal said caste politics was prominent in India politics. He recalled how the late BJP leader Pramod Mahajan had promoted the late Gopinath Munde (an OBC who not only led the state unit, but also became the Deputy CM and opposition leader). “The Congress did the same. I was the opposition leader when I was in the Congress. The positions in the party and legislature are given to different sections of the society. Chandrashekhar Bawankule (OBC) was denied a ticket, but later installed as the state BJP chief. Nana Patole (OBC) leads the state Congress,” he said.

“I’ve been with Pawar since 1991. It’s not like I only want the post. Actually, the NCP isn’t a Maratha party, but the people have the impression that it is. That impression should be erased by giving an opportunity to the OBCs,” he said.