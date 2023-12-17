Big relief for farmers as Centre lifts ban to allow use of sugarcane for ethanol: Maharashtra CM Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said that it was a big relief for the farmers as the Centre lifted ban to allow use of sugarcane for ethanol

Eknath Shinde. File Pic

CM Shinde thanked Union minister Amit Shah after the Centre lifted its ban on the use of sugarcane juice for making ethanol, calling the move a "big relief" to cane growers, reported the PTI.

In a post on X, released by his office, CM Eknath Shinde said, "The central government has given permission to produce ethanol from sugarcane. I welcome this decision. This will give a big relief to the sugarcane farmers of the state. Heartfelt thanks to the central government and Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah."

उसापासून इथेनॉल निर्मिती करण्यास केंद्र सरकारने परवानगी दिली आहे. या निर्णयाचे मी स्वागत करतो. यामुळे राज्यातील ऊस उत्पादक शेतकऱ्यांना मोठा दिलासा मिळणार आहे. केंद्र सरकार तसेच केंद्रीय सहकार मंत्री अमित शाह यांचे मनापासून आभार.



साखर उत्पादन आणि ऊसापासून तयार होणाऱ्या अन्य… — Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) December 17, 2023

The Centre on December 7 had banned the use of sugarcane juice and sugar syrup for the 2023-24 supply year (November-October) to ensure adequate sugar supply in the domestic market and check prices. Later, it reversed the decision.

"I had an opportunity to discuss with Union minister Amit Shah about sugarcane availability and sugar production in the state. He understood the situation and responded immediately. This will enable sugar mills to produce ethanol," the Maharashtra CM said, the PTI reported on Sunday.

Due to harmony between the central and state governments, there is no no problem in taking decisions for the benefit of the farmers, he added.

Meanwhile, CM Eknath Shinde on Sunday took part in the 'Akshat Mangal Kalash Yatra', which is being organised here in connection with the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, reported the PTI.

CM Shinde carried the 'palkhi' (palanquin) in which a 'kalash' (pot) was placed. Several rituals were performed at Ganesh Gadkari Rangayatan in the presence of the CM, legislators Niranjan Davkhare and Pratap Sarnaik and office bearers of the Shiv Sena, BJP and the Vishva Hindu Parishad.

"The kalash yatra travelled on the main routes of the city, halted at Koupineshwar Temple where the CM performed a milk abhishek. This kalash will go to every area of Thane district and then head for Ayodhya for the idol consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple," one of the organisers said.

Talking to reporters, CM Shinde thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath for the construction of the Ram Temple, which he said had given immense joy to crores of people in the country.

A wave of happiness is passing through the hearts of people because their dream of a grand temple is becoming reality, CM Shinde added.

"I will take part in the idol consecration ceremony on January 22," he told reporters.

(with PTI inputs)

