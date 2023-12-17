Ram Temple inauguration: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde takes part in 'kalash yatra'; hails PM, Yogi

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Sunday took part in the 'Kalash Yatra', which is being organised in connection with the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya

CM Shinde on Sunday took part in the `Kalash Yatra` CM Shinde carried the `palkhi` (palanquin) in which a `kalash` (pot) was placed Several rituals were performed at Ganesh Gadkari Rangayatan in the presence of the CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday took part in the 'Akshat Mangal Kalash Yatra', which is being organised here in connection with the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, CM Eknath Shinde carried the 'palkhi' (palanquin) in which a 'kalash' (pot) was placed. Several rituals were performed at Ganesh Gadkari Rangayatan in the presence of the CM, legislators Niranjan Davkhare and Pratap Sarnaik and office bearers of the Shiv Sena, BJP and the Vishva Hindu Parishad.

"The kalash yatra travelled on the main routes of the city, halted at Koupineshwar Temple where the CM performed a milk abhishek. This kalash will go to every area of Thane district and then head for Ayodhya for the idol consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple," one of the organisers said, as per the PTI.

Talking to reporters, CM Shinde thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath for the construction of the Ram Temple, which he said had given immense joy to crores of people in the country.

A wave of happiness is passing through the hearts of people because their dream of a grand temple is becoming reality, CM Eknath Shinde added.

"I will take part in the idol consecration ceremony on January 22," he told reporters, according to the news agency.

Meanwhile, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) will launch a statewide campaign to invite the people of Tripura for the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, a leader on Sunday, reported the PTI.

The newly built temple is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22.

"Eight brass pots containing 'prasad' from Ayodhya have already arrived in the state. The pots will be sent to various district headquarters. Our volunteers will invite people to Ayodhya for the inauguration of Ram Temple on January 22," said VHP Tripura prant (chapter) president Sachin Koloi at a press conference, as per the PTI.

"The statewide drive to invite people will begin from January 1 and continue till January 15," he said.

The VHP will also organise a special ritual (puja) at a temple in each mandal of the state on January 22 to mark the historic event, said Sankar Roy, VHP secretary, Tripura chapter.

(with PTI inputs)

