Parliament security breach: PM Modi says there should be no squabbling over serious issue like it

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the recent Parliament security breach, urged unity and a collective approach towards resolving the issue. He stressed the need to avoid conflicts amid the Opposition's protests concerning the Parliament security breach, stated a report in PTI.

According to the report, in an interview with the Hindi daily "Dainik Jagran," Modi emphasised the ongoing probe into the breach by the agencies, stressing the need to find the people who caused it and comprehend their motivations. Calling the breach "painful and concerning," he highlighted how serious the situation was and praised the Speaker for acting quickly to address it.

"Efforts should also be made to look for a solution with collective spirit. Everyone should avoid squabbling over such an issue," he said adding, "The gravity of the incident which happened in Parliament should not be underestimated."

In response to the December 13 breach event, in which two people leapt from the visitors' gallery into the Lok Sabha chamber, the opposition called for Home Minister Amit Shah to issue a statement, and some even called for Shah's resignation. The government emphasised that, following the Speaker's orders, the Lok Sabha secretariat is in charge of maintaining security within the Parliament premises, the report added.

Responding to queries about relatively new and lesser-known leaders appointed as chief ministers in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan, Modi defended these choices. He emphasised the extensive experience and hard work of these leaders behind their selection, the report said.

"This is not confined to only the political field. This nature troubles us in every field. If in any field, some name becomes big with some branding, then others do not get attention irrespective of their talent and hard work. A similar thing happens in politics," he was quoted as saying.

"That is why you often see some people as new. But the truth is that they are not new. They have done the hard work and have their own experience," he added.

According to the report, aiming the narrow-mindedness that rules society, Modi bemoaned how society and the media are fixated on a small number of powerful families, which is stifling the chances for up-and-coming talent. He stood up for the young leaders, saying that because well-known individuals tend to eclipse them, their efforts and abilities are sometimes overlooked.

Following the Supreme Court's decision on Article 370, Modi reiterated the court's support for the article's repeal and asserted that it cannot be put back into effect through coercion. In light of the BJP's victory in the latest assembly elections, he voiced optimism about the party's chances of pulling off an unprecedented victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, advising the opposition parties to examine their level of public support, the report added.

