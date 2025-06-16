Four days after the horrific Ahmedabad plane crash which claimed 274 lives, 99 victims have so far been identified through DNA matching and 64 bodies. It has also been reported that authorities are carrying out DNA tests to establish the identity of the victims, as many bodies were charred beyond recognition or damaged.

Police personnel assist families of Air India plane crash victims as they wait for DNA identification at the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad. Pic/PTI

As reported by PTI, ex-Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was among the 242 passengers and crew members on board the London-bound Air India flight AI-171. The plane crashed in Ahmedabad on 12 June 2025. His mortal remains were handed over to his wife, Anjali Rupani, and other family members at the city civil hospital.

It has also been reported that authorities are carrying out DNA tests to establish the identity of the victims, as many bodies were charred beyond recognition or severely damaged.

While addressing the situation, Civil Superintendent Dr Rakesh Joshi told reporters, “Till now, 99 DNA samples have been matched, and 64 bodies have already been handed over to the respective families. These deceased were from different parts of Gujarat and Rajasthan.”

Addressing concerns of grief-stricken kin, Dr Rakesh Joshi appealed for calm regarding the time-consuming process of matching DNA samples with mortal remains.

He further added, “We are trying our best to finish this process as soon as possible. Some are complaining that the results have not come even after 72 hours. I appeal to them not to panic, because this is a crucial process with legal implications. We will call them as soon as results arrive.”

Earlier on Sunday, Ahmedabad Civil Hospital officials also said that “samples from 250 victims, including those aboard the ill-fated flight and those slain on the ground, had been collected for identification.”

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, carrying 242 people, crashed into a medical college complex in Ahmedabad shortly after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1.39 p.m. on 12 June 2025.

While 241 people on the London-bound plane died, one passenger unexpectedly survived. Furthermore, 29 people were reported to have died in the accident on the ground, including five MBBS students.

(With PTI Inputs)