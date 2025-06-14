Breaking News
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Ahmedabad plane crash 213 blood samples collected for DNA testing to identify bodies

Ahmedabad plane crash: 213 blood samples collected for DNA testing to identify bodies

Updated on: 14 June,2025 09:57 AM IST  |  Ahmedabad
Shirish Vaktania , Nimesh Dave | mailbag@mid-day.com nimesh@mid-day.com

Officials from the Collector’s office, Revenue Department, Municipal Corporation, police, and other government staff are actively involved in completing the DNA tests. Additionally, around 300 volunteers from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) are also present at the hospital to help and assist the families and relatives

Ahmedabad plane crash: 213 blood samples collected for DNA testing to identify bodies

DNA tests being conducted at Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad. Pic/Nimesh Dave

Ahmedabad plane crash: 213 blood samples collected for DNA testing to identify bodies
A total of 213 blood samples were collected by the Ahmedabad Municipal Hospital authorities on Friday for DNA testing as part of the process of identifying the bodies. Authorities have also said that they have informed the families of those who were travelling on the Air India flight that crashed on June 12.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation arranged for DNA testing at Kasoti Bhavan, located inside Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad. Most of the hospital staff — including nurses, doctors, and counsellors — have been deployed at the centre.


Speaking with mid-day, IAS officer Prashant Jilov, regional commissioner, municipal corporation, said, “We have conducted DNA tests of 213 people. Many of the bodies are completely burned and unidentifiable. We are collecting blood samples from relatives to conduct DNA tests. The reports will be available after 72 hours. We have not faced any issues with the testing process. We have informed relatives abroad that they can also provide DNA samples at hospitals in their respective countries. More relatives are arriving for testing, and the process will continue.”


Moreover, officials from the Collector’s office, Revenue Department, Municipal Corporation, police, and other government staff are actively involved in completing the DNA tests. Additionally, around 300 volunteers from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) are also present at the hospital to help and assist the families and relatives. 

Family members who are in trauma after losing their loved ones are being counselled by the doctors at the centre. Accommodation and food have also been arranged for the relatives of the deceased at Shahibaug Circuit House in Ahmedabad, the authorities said. 

