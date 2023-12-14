Decision on old pension scheme to be taken in next budget session: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Thursday said that the government will study the recommendations of the Subodh Kumar committee over the issue of old pension scheme (OPS) and take a decision on it in the next budget session of the legislature

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Thursday said that the government will study the recommendations of the Subodh Kumar committee over the issue of old pension scheme (OPS) and take a decision on it in the next budget session of the legislature.

Speaking in the legislative assembly during the Winter Session, Shinde said two additional chief secretaries will study the committee's report before the decision is made.

The Chief Minister’s announcement came hours after the government as well as semi-government employees and officials launched a strike to press for their demand of restoring the OPS.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar told reporters in the Vidhan Bhavan premises here that CM Eknath Shinde has assured government employees demanding restoration of the OPS that a decision on it will be taken before the upcoming budget session, which is generally held in February-March every year.

CM Shinde said, "The state government is positive towards the demand of the state employees who went on strike today. We need some time to study the Subodh Kumar committee's recommendations. Additional chief secretaries of finance and services departments will study them. The state will take a decision about it in the next budget session."

The government received the Subodh Kumar committee's report last week, he told the lower House of the legislature.

Under the OPS, a government employee gets a monthly pension equivalent to 50 per cent his/her last drawn salary. There was no need for contribution by employees. The OPS was discontinued in the state in 2005.

Under the New Pension Scheme, a state government employee contributes 10 per cent of his/her basic salary plus dearness allowance with the state making a matching contribution. The money is then invested in one of the several pension funds approved by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) and the returns are market-linked.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant Thursday said that the state attracted Rs 28,868 crore of foreign direct investment (FDI) in the last three months.

As per the data on FDI released by the Union government, the state has regained its position as recipient of the highest FDI in the country, he said during a discussion in the legislative council in Nagpur. (With inputs from PTI)