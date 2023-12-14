Deputy CM Ajit Pawar assures decision on OPS before state budget session

Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar on Thursday said that a decision on the old pension scheme (OPS) will be taken before the upcoming budget session

Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar on Thursday said that a decision on the old pension scheme (OPS) will be taken before the upcoming budget session. According to a report in PTI, Pawar said that the government workers, advocating for the reinstatement of OPS, have received assurances from CM Shinde.

Speaking to reporters at the state legislature's winter session headquarters in Nagpur, Vidhan Bhavan, Pawar talked about the discussions that are taking place with representatives who are pushing for the restoration of the OPS. He revealed that he had received a committee report that looked into this request.

Maharashtra government and semi-government workers have been calling for the return of the OPS which was terminated in the state in 2005, added PTI report.

Under the OPS, a government worker would receive a monthly pension equal to half of their most recent take-home pay without having to make any personal contributions.

On the other hand, state government employees are required by the New Pension Scheme to contribute 10% of their base pay and dearness allowance, with the government matching that amount. The investments are made in market-linked pension funds that have been approved by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).

Pawar announced upcoming talks between top government officials and labour representatives. He also mentioned the formation of a central government committee that will review a report without state intervention.

"The central government has also formed a committee, though we will not link this with them, but we would examine their report as well," he was quoted as saying in the PTI report.

He further was quoted saying, "We told them (representatives of those demanding OPS) yesterday that the Mahayuti (alliance) government will take a positive decision before the Vidhan Sabha elections. But, they wanted it to be done as soon as possible," he said. Maharashtra state assembly polls are due next year.

According to the PTI report, Pawar stated that OPS will likely be implemented from 2031-32 and said that the CM has assured workers that they will resolve four to five issues of their queries.

"However, they took a stand and were adamant that the government should give them a word when the decision will be announced. Finally, the chief minister assured them that the government will decide on this 100 per cent before the forthcoming budget session," he said.

