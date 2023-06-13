Biparjoy claims four as teens drown off Juhu

With cops blocking all entries due to cyclone, group of 8 teens sneak in from BMC garden at Juhu Koliwada

A rescue team at Juhu beach, near Juhu Koliwada, on Monday evening. Pic/Satej Shinde

Four teenagers drowned on Monday after a group of eight friends decided to go for a swim in the big waves caused by Cyclone Biparjoy. Four others managed to come out to safety, but the parents of two of them believe they are hiding due to fear. A fisherman, who helped rescue one teenager, said they got in from the BMC garden at Juhu Koliwada.



The search operation is still underway, said police. The teenagers who drowned are Jay Roshan Tajbariya, 15, Manish Yogesh Oganiya, 12, Shubham Yogesh Oganiya, 15, Dharmesh Valji Faujiya, 16. They are all residents of Datta Mandir at Vakola, Santacruz East. The Santacruz police blocked the entire Juhu beach on Monday after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounded a Yellow alert for Mumbai and Thane in view of Cyclone Biparjoy.

Mumbai police officers and lifeguards attempt to prevent people from venturing into the water at Juhu beach, on Monday. Pic/Satej Shinde

According to the police, the incident occurred around 4.30 pm when the teenagers had gone to swim in the big waves without informing their parents. As all entries were shut, the youngsters snuck in from a BMC garden in Juhu Koliwada area.

A fisherman saw them walking on the beach, according to cops. As they entered the sea, the fisherman rushed to them with a rope, fearing an accident. High tides swept away the teenagers, with three somehow managing to save themselves, while one teenager caught hold of the rope. However, four teenagers drowned.

The police, the BMC, the fire brigade and lifeguards launched a rescue operation. Sanjay Tachparya, Jay’s uncle, said, “The boys had left home around 2.30 pm. We rushed to Juhu beach after learning about the incident and learned that four teenagers have drowned.”



Cops and an ambulance at the Juhu beach on Monday. Pic/Satej Shinde

“Only two teenagers have been found so far. The two others are missing,” Sanjay said. The fisherman had seen four boys safely come out of the sea. The relatives of the two missing boys suspect that they are hiding somewhere in fear, as they had ventured into the sea despite being asked not to.

The rescue team members are facing difficulty owing to high tide and big waves. They have asked the Navy and the Coast Guard for help in searching for the four teenagers who drowned.

