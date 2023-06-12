Mumbai: Five boys washed away in sea at Juhu, rescue operations underway

Five boys, all aged between 12 to 15-year-old were washed away into the sea at about half a kilometer from sea shore. Out of the five boys, one boy was rescued by local fishermen before the arrival of the Mumbai Fire Brigade. Four boys were later reported to be missing, the BMC said

As many as five boys were on Monday evening washed away in the sea at Juhu in western suburbs of Mumbai, an official statement from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

According to the civic body, the information regarding the incident was received by the BMC at around 6:50 pm. After the information was received by the civic authority, the officials including the Mumbai Police, BMC staff and the Mumbai Fire Brigade rushed to the spot and began a rescue operation at Juhu Koliwada in Santacruz (west).

The statement further said that as per the information, five boys, all aged between 12 to 15-year-old were washed away into the sea at about half a kilometer from sea shore. Out of the five boys, one boy was rescued by local fishermen before the arrival of the Mumbai Fire Brigade. Four boys were later reported to be missing.

Search operations are underway by the officials and equipment including jetski, life jackets are being used in the operations.

"The high tide in the sea causes difficulty in search operations," the statement said.

It further said that the divers from the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guards have also been requested for assistance.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a 40-year-old man drowned in a lake at Shirgaon at Virar East on Monday morning.

Police said that 5-6 friends had gone to the lake for swimming on Monday morning when the incident happened. The Virar police registered the Accidental Death Report (ADR) and started an investigation into this matter.

The deceased was a resident of Arnala village.

According to the police officials, the incident occurred on Monday morning at around 8.30 am when the deceased was with his friend at the lake at Shirgaon. While swimming in the lake, he suddenly disappeared and allegedly drowned in the water.

After a few minutes, his body was found floating in the lake. All his friends rushed him to a local hospital where he was declared death before admission.

On April 23, in a separate incident, a 12-year-old boy had allegedly drowned in the Mahim area.