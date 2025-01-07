BJP plans to enroll 1.5 crore new members in Maharashtra under its second phase of the membership drive, starting January 10, as part of its efforts to become the largest party in the state.

Representational Pic

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing up to launch the second phase of its extensive membership campaign in Maharashtra, aiming to recruit 1.5 crore new primary members, as part of its broader strategy to establish itself as the largest political party in the state. The campaign, which is expected to gain momentum from January 10, has been named the 'Ghar Chalo Abhiyan,' and it will focus on enrolling members at the grassroots level.

According to state BJP president, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, the party's expansion efforts are well underway with the 'Sangathan Parv,' which was initiated on January 1. The second phase, which will begin on January 10, is designed to reach households in every one of Maharashtra’s 1 lakh polling booths. Under this ambitious plan, BJP workers aim to visit 40 to 50 homes in each booth area in order to register new members.

Bawankule highlighted that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, alongside senior party leaders, had already kicked off the first phase of the drive at the booth level on January 5. This phase focused on engaging directly with people at the booth level to create awareness and motivate them to join the party.

The 'Ghar Chalo Abhiyan' will see BJP teams consisting of Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), Members of Parliament (MPs), ministers, and elected representatives from panchayats to Parliament visiting homes. The initiative aims to foster direct connections with the public and emphasise the BJP's commitment to expanding its reach across the state.

Bawankule further remarked that the party’s focus is to make BJP the largest political entity in Maharashtra through a significant boost in membership numbers. “We are confident that this campaign will lead to a substantial rise in the party’s membership, helping us realise our goal of having 1.5 crore new members in the state,” Bawankule said.

Meanwhile, addressing concerns related to BJP MLA Suresh Dhas' comments about state Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) minister Dhananjay Munde, Bawankule urged Dhas to provide concrete information to the Chief Minister in connection with the murder case of a sarpanch from Beed district. The murder of Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village, on December 9, 2024, has led to heated political debates. An associate of Munde’s has been arrested in relation to an extortion case linked to the murder. Bawankule noted that a meeting with Dhas had been scheduled to address party-related concerns.

(With inputs from PTI)