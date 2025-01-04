In the high-level meeting, the Commissioner of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority presented a review of the works being carried out through the authority on various projects

Devendra Fadnavis. File Pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra CM Fadnavis reviews ongoing works of MMRDA projects x 00:00

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis chaired a review meeting of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) at the Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the high-level meeting, the Commissioner of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority presented a review of the works being carried out through the authority on various projects.

After reviewing the works, CM Devendra Fadnavis gave the following instructions.

- Instructions to prepare a new schedule for the completion of all metro lines and not to delay this work at all and to work in a planned manner to ensure the inauguration of at least 23 km of metro line.

- To make temporary alternative arrangements to start the metro without car shed, to review potential future metro projects and reserve space for their car sheds and to complete this project by the end of 2025.

- To plan so that at least 50 km of metro will be operational every year from next year.

- To complete the memorial of Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar at Indu Mill by the end of December 2025.

- To prepare the first phase of the memorial of Hindu Hruday Samrat Shiv Sena Pramukh Balasaheb Thackeray now and instructions to prepare a plan for the annual maintenance of both these projects (Indu Mill)

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, Minister of State Madhuri Misal, Secretaries of the concerned departments and other senior officers were also present during the meeting.