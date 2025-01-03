Breaking News
Updated on: 03 January,2025 08:02 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Ranjeet Jadhav | ranjeet.jadhav@mid-day.com

Representational Pic/File

The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Uttan-Virar Sea Link Project is complete and will soon be sent to the Maharashtra government for final approval, sources said on Friday.


Sources from Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) told mid-day that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Uttan-Virar Sea Link project was ready, and it will soon be sent to the state government for the cabinet's approval.


Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, IAS, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA, on the North Coastal Road Project, said, "The North Coastal Road from Versova to Virar is a transformative project that embodies our vision of ‘Mumbai in Minutes.’ By drastically reducing travel time to just 45 minutes, the 55 km Uttan-Virar (Phase-1) corridor will not only enhance north-south connectivity but also enable citizens to spend more quality time with their families. With its innovative design, including a 24 km sea link and multiple connectors, this project reflects our commitment to building infrastructure that truly serves the people of Mumbai and the wider metropolitan region."


The 55 km Uttan-Virar (Phase-1) includes a 24 km sea link with a road width of 19.5 meters (4+1 emergency lane) and connectors at Virar, Uttan, and Vasai, which will be connected to the North Coastal Road from Versova-Dahisar and Dahisar-Bhayander Link Road at Uttan. The project’s DPR is being reviewed for approval by the Maharashtra Government.

