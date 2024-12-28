The new guidelines outline immediate actions to control dust, monitor construction activities, manage debris, and regulate vehicle transport at MMRDA project sites, the MMRDA said

Parts of Mumbai witnessed a thick blanket of smog on Saturday. Pic/Shadab Khan

To tackle Mumbai air pollution, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Saturday said it has decided to take action to combat construction dust and improve air quality in the city.

In an official statement, the MMRDA said that under the leadership of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the guidance of MMRDA Chairman and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the MMRDA has issued stringent guidelines to curb dust pollution caused by construction activities.

According to MMRDA, these measures are a step toward improving Mumbai’s air quality and ensuring sustainable urban development.

Key Measures Announced:

Control of Dust:

- Deployment of water sprinklers and fogging machines across all construction sites.

- Regular water sprinkling during earth-moving operations and on stacked materials.

- Use of mechanical power sweeping machines for roads around project areas.

Monitoring and Management:

- Frequent inspections to ensure compliance with existing guidelines.

- Comprehensive monitoring and reporting mechanisms to assess progress.

Debris Management:

- Elimination of unauthorised dumping and optimized movement of construction and demolition (C&D) waste to minimize dust.

Regulation of Vehicles:

- Strict adherence to guidelines for vehicles transporting construction materials, including proper coverings and permissions.

Prohibition of Waste Burning:

- A complete ban on burning waste at project premises.

- To ensure strict compliance, MMRDA has introduced a robust penalty structure for contractors failing to adhere to these guidelines. Non-compliance will attract fines starting from Rs 5 lakhs for the first instance, escalating to Rs 20 lakhs and work suspension for repeated violations.

CM Devendra Fadnavis highlighted the significance of the initiative, stating, "MMR’s development must align with our environmental priorities. These measures reaffirm our government’s dedication to building a sustainable and healthy urban ecosystem for future generations."

Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister said, "Improving MMR’s air quality is a priority for all of us. The stringent measures undertaken by MMRDA will be instrumental in controlling pollution caused by construction activities. While implementing developmental projects, we equally emphasize environmental protection. We are committed to building a cleaner and more sustainable MMR."

Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, IAS, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA, emphasized: "Ensuring clean air is a shared responsibility. These guidelines represent MMRDA’s proactive approach in balancing rapid infrastructure development with environmental stewardship. We urge all stakeholders to comply and contribute to a cleaner Mumbai."