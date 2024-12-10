BJP calls for immediate investigation and compensation following a fatal BEST bus accident in Kurla, which killed four people and injured over 35. The party highlights concerns over safety protocols and driver training.

File Pic

Listen to this article BJP demands urgent action after fatal BEST bus accident in Kurla x 00:00

In a tragic incident that unfolded on 9th December 2024, a horrific accident involving a BEST bus in Kurla resulted in the loss of four innocent lives, with more than 35 individuals sustaining injuries. The death toll is feared to rise as some of the victims remain in critical condition. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has swiftly condemned the incident, calling for urgent action from the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BJP’s Prabhakar Shinde, in an open letter addressed to the General Manager of BEST, has highlighted the severity of the incident, describing it as a deeply unfortunate event. The party has raised concerns over the growing number of accidents involving BEST buses, particularly those operated under contract with private contractors. According to Shinde, of the 3,000 buses in BEST’s fleet, 2,000 are operated under lease agreements. Contractors who supply these buses are also responsible for hiring the drivers and conductors. However, it has been observed that many of the drivers are often new and lack the necessary experience to navigate Mumbai’s bustling streets, leading to a rise in accidents.

This particular incident has reignited concerns over safety protocols within BEST, with the BJP emphasising that the underlying issue is not just one of individual driver error, but a systemic failure involving contractors who supply untrained or inexperienced drivers. Shinde pointed out that this was not an isolated case, citing that in the past year alone, eight citizens had lost their lives in similar accidents involving BEST buses.

The BJP has called for an immediate and thorough investigation into the matter, urging the BEST administration to hold the responsible contractors accountable. In a stern warning, Shinde stated that if the authorities were to limit the response to simply punishing the driver involved in the accident, without addressing the root causes, the BJP would not tolerate such actions. The party has demanded that the government take a comprehensive approach to this issue, ensuring the safety of Mumbai’s citizens and workers.

In response to the incident, the BJP has also called for swift compensation for the families of the deceased. Shinde has requested that the BEST administration immediately provide 10 lakh rupees as compensation to the families of those who lost their lives, while also ensuring that the injured receive full coverage for their medical expenses. Furthermore, the BJP has demanded that compensation ranging from 50,000 to 2 lakh rupees be provided to those injured, based on the severity of their injuries.

The issue of leased buses has been a contentious topic for several years. The BJP has reminded the BEST administration that the contract for operating leased buses was awarded during the period between 2018 and 2021 under the leadership of the then ruling Shiv Sena party. At that time, the BJP had raised concerns over the contract, but these were dismissed. The party now insists that, given the rise in accidents and the loss of life, it is time for a reassessment of the policy.

Prabhakar Shinde has urged the General Manager of BEST to take immediate action to address these concerns, calling for better safety measures, thorough background checks for contractors, and improved training for drivers. The BJP has also demanded strict action against those responsible for the current situation, ensuring that the victims’ families receive the support they desperately need.

As Mumbai grapples with this tragedy, the BJP remains steadfast in its commitment to holding those accountable for the safety of the city’s public transport system.