Former MP and Pramod Mahajan's daughter Poonam, while speaking to a news channel, said the gunning down of her father was a conspiracy. File pic

Pramod Mahajan's brother Prakash on Friday said the government must find out the truth behind the late Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stalwart's murder.

The statement of Prakash, who is now a Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader, came after former Member of Parliament (MP) and Mahajan's daughter Poonam, while speaking to a news channel, said the gunning down of her father was a conspiracy.

Mahajan, one of BJP's key strategists at the time, was shot at by his younger brother Pravin in his Mumbai home on April 22, 2006. He died in a hospital on May 3 the same year. In 2010, Pravin died of a heart attack while out on parole.

"I don't know the circumstances in which Poonam Mahajan has made this claim. This is not the time to raise this question, but it might give mileage to a TV programme. Poonam Mahajan knows better as I stayed here and was unaware of the happenings (at the time). If it is a conspiracy, then it is a big loss to the family," the MNS leader to PTI.

"If anything has happened, it must come out. Pramod Mahajan was a big leader of the party in power today. The party (BJP) should find out the truth. If I come to know who is behind this conspiracy, I will not spare him," Prakash added.

