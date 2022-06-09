BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis tests negative for coronavirus

Breaking News
Updated on: 09 June,2022 09:17 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The BJP MLA was in Latur to attend a public function on Saturday, and his RT-PCR test came positive the next day, forcing him to isolate himself at his official residence

Devendra Fadnavis. File Photo


Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday tested negative for Covid-19, a close aide said.
Fadnavis, the leader of opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly, had tested positive for the infection on Sunday and was in home isolation.

The BJP MLA was in Latur to attend a public function on Saturday, and his RT-PCR test came positive the next day, forcing him to isolate himself at his official residence.




"He was under medication and responding well. His RT-PCR test came negative today," a party official said.


