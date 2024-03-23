BJP leader Vivek Gupta has complained against Sanjay Raut for criticising PM Modi during a speech in Sangli. Gupta has urged ECI to take action against Raut.

Sanjay Raut/ PTI

Listen to this article BJP leader files complaint against Sanjay Raut over Aurangzeb remark against PM Modi x 00:00

BJP leader Vivekanand Gupta has filed a formal complaint with the Election Commission against Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut for allegedly making "derogatory" remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public gathering in Maharashtra.

According to Gupta's complaint, Raut criticised Prime Minister Modi during a speech in Sangli by using Aurangzeb's birthplace. Gupta has requested the Election Commission to take action against Raut and begin legal procedures against him, stated an ANI report. The report further stated that the complaint claimed Raut's statement comparing Prime Minister Modi to Aurangzeb is offensive and divisive. It claims that such comments have the potential to exacerbate communal tensions and promote conflict among various populations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BJP leader emphasised the gravity of the situation and demands strict action by the Election Commission, including the filing of a First Information Report (FIR) against Raut, the report added.

The complaint, per ANI report, stated, "This is our complaint against Mr Sanjay Raut, Chief Spokesman, Shiv Sena for making derogatory remarks against Narendra Modi Ji, Prime Minister of India. Mr Raut while speaking at a public meeting in Sangli, Buldhana, Maharashtra made derogatory remarks. He said, "Don't say Modi has come say Aurangzeb has arrived, we will bury them."

"Model Code of Conduct. His statement will aggravate differences and create mutual hatred between different castes, communities, religious and linguistic. The said statement of Mr Sanjay Raut is unkind and demeaning and intended to hurt the reputation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji. The statement will vitiate the election atmosphere in the state thus creating hatred on religious lines," further stated the complaint.

"In furtherance of our oral complaint, today we are formally registering our complaint that the Election Commission should appreciate the gravity of the complaint and initiate punitive and stern action against Mr Raut. We hope that necessary instructions will be given to the concern including registering a First Information Report against Mr Sanjay Raut," it read.

Sanjay Raut's comments came in reaction to Prime Minister Modi's claim that the opposition had repeatedly abused him, comparing him to Mughal ruler Aurangzeb. "There is a place called Dahod (in Gujarat) where Modi was born, Aurangzeb was also born there. So this Aurangzebi attitude is marching towards Maharashtra from Gujarat and Delhi, and also against Shiv Sena and our self-respect. Don't say Modi has come, say Aurangzeb has arrived. We will bury them," Raut had said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Raut defended his words claiming they were misconstrued. He added that his parallel was intended to illustrate what he sees as an authoritarian attitude similar to Aurangzeb's among the government, ANI report added.

When PM Modi stated that '104th' abuse was hurled at him by the Opposition, Raut retorted, "Modi should stop this habit of shedding crocodile tears. Nobody is abusing Modi. He is the Prime Minister; he should maintain the integrity of his position. How can we behead him, He has two swords, the ED and the CBI, that he is using to behead opposition leaders. If our government comes to power, we won't use these swords."