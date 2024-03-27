BJP leader Kirit Somaiya accuses erstwhile Thakceray govt of 'wine scam' in Maharashtra

Kirit Somaiya alleged that Sanjay Raut's daughters were appointed as Directors in a wine company coinciding with the Uddhav Thackeray-led government's acceptance of the Wine Dealers Association's presentation in 2021.

Kirit Somaiya

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Wednesday alleged that Sanjay Raut is involved in a 'wine scam' in Maharashtra which the former likened to the Delhi excise policy scam. Somaiya released documents that date back to 2021 which revealed that the Wine Dealers Association had presented proposals to then Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) led by Uddhav Thackeray seeking changes in Maharashtra's wine policy.

The Wine Dealers Association had sought relaxation on distribution and retail terms for wine and this included allowing wine sales in supermarkets, abolishing the 200-meter distance rule between wine bars, and offering special discounts and support for wine festivals.

According to the BJP leader, concurrent to the acceptance of the Wine Dealers Association's presentation on April 26, Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut's daughters--Purvashi and Vidhita--were appointed as Directors in Ashok Mac P DFS Private Limited. The move was made in partnership with Sujit Patkar, a close associate of Sanjay Raut, said Somaiya.

"Like Kejriwal’s “AAP” Government of Delhi liquor scam in April 2021, Sanjay Raut with the support of Thackeray Sarkar indulged in “Wine Scam of Maharashtra', said a statement from Somaiya's office.

It added, "In April 2021 the Wine Dealers Association had made a presentation before the Thackeray Sarkar demanding changes in the Wine Policy of the Government of Maharashtra. The presentation was made on 26th April 2021. At the same time on 16th April 2021, Uddhav Thackeray Sena’s leader Sanjay Raut's family/friend entered into a partnership deal with the wine king of Maharashtra Ashok Garg. On 16 April 2021, Sanjay Raut’s daughters, Urvashi and Vidita were made Directors in Ashok Mac P DFS Private Limited along with Sanjay Raut’s partner Shri Sujit Patkar."

Somaiya further claimed that neither Sanjay Raut nor his family had any experience in the business yet they were made partners in his firm by alleged Wine King Ashok Garg. He alleged, "Sanjay Raut and his family did not have any business experience or any such business organisation. Sanjay Raut and his family/daughters had only one business venture: making a film. Without any experience of wine or liquor business, and without any investment Sanjay Raut’s family was made partner by the wine king Ashok Garg in his Mac P DFS Private Limited company," he wrote.

He further stated that it could not be a coincidence that on April 26, 2021, the Maharashtra government led by Uddhav Thackeray had a detailed discussion with the Wine Dealers Association and in principle accepted their suggestions and "decided to treat wine at par with beer and water bottles and relaxed the distribution & retail business terms condition for wine" and that Raut's family was made partner in the largest wine distributor at the same time.