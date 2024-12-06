BJP MLA Kalidas Kolambkar is set to take the oath as the pro-tem Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on December 6, ahead of the special three-day session beginning on December 7

BJP MLA Kalidas Kolambkar is set to take oath as the pro-tem Speaker of the Maharashtra legislative assembly on Friday, ahead of the special three-day session of the state’s Lower House, scheduled to begin on December 7.

In a statement to PTI, Kolambkar, who has served as an MLA for nine terms, confirmed that he will take the oath at 1 pm at the Raj Bhavan, with Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan administering the oath.

Kolambkar represents the Wadala assembly constituency in Mumbai. As pro-tem Speaker, he will play a crucial role during the upcoming session by administering the oath of office to the 288 newly-elected members of the legislative assembly. Additionally, he will oversee the election of the new Speaker of the assembly during the session, which is expected to conclude with a trust vote for the Devendra Fadnavis-led Mahayuti government on December 9.

The new government, which emerged from the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP Mahayuti alliance, secured a resounding victory in the November 20 elections, winning 230 out of the 288 seats. Following this victory, Fadnavis took the oath as Chief Minister on Thursday evening, alongside Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, who were sworn in as Deputy Chief Ministers in a grand ceremony held at Azad Maidan in South Mumbai.

The special session of the Maharashtra assembly will focus on these pivotal events. The speaker’s election will set the stage for further legislative processes, including the trust vote for the newly-formed government.

The winter session of the Maharashtra state legislature will take place in Nagpur from December 16 to 21.

(With inputs from PTI)