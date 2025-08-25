BJP MP Narayan Rane on Monday pleaded not guilty before a Mumbai court in a defamation case filed by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut over remarks made in 2023. The trial is set to begin on November 11 with the examination of witnesses.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha MP Narayan Rane on Monday pleaded not guilty before a Mumbai court in a defamation case filed by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut over his remarks made in 2023.

As reported by news agency PTI, following the recording of Rane's not guilty plea, the trial in the case will begin with the examination of witnesses from 11 November before a magistrate's court.

Earlier, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut had filed a complaint against the former Union Minister for allegedly making "defamatory, malicious and false" remarks about him at the Konkan Festival. The Konkan Festival was organised in suburban Bhandup on 15 January 2023.

The BJP leader Rane had allegedly said that Raut's name did not exist in the voters' list and that he (Rane) had helped the latter get elected to the Rajya Sabha when he was in the undivided Shiv Sena.

Sanjay Raut had sought action against Rane under IPC Sections 499 and 500 (defamation).

However, on Monday, the senior BJP leader appeared before the judicial magistrate (Mazgaon court), A.A. Kulkarni, with his lawyer. During his appearance at the court, Rane pleaded not guilty to the allegations against him.

Moreover, earlier in April, taking cognisance of the complaint, the magistrate's court had issued a process (summons) to the BJP MP from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg in coastal Maharashtra.

Responding to the complaint filed against him, Rane had challenged the summons before a special MP/MLA court, saying no defamation case was made out against him.

He further stated the magistrate issued the summons without "assigning any reasons or applying judicial mind", as per news agency PTI.

The special court had, however, rejected Rane's plea, ruling he made "vague and unsubstantiated" statements against the Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP, "indicating malice".

On the contrary, the special court had found that, prima facie, Rane's statements were false and publicly made, thereby satisfying the elements of imputation and publication under defamation law.

(With inputs from PTI)