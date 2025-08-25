Breaking News
Santacruz-Chembur Link Road extension: Rs 200 crore to cause this mother of all traffic jams!
Mumbai | ‘Jod-Varga’ classes: One teacher, multiple grades and rising concerns
Mumbai in face-off over pigeon-feeding: Jain community rolls out 50 QR codes, Dadar residents oppose
Mumbai: Drug peddler gets 15-year rigorous imprisonment
Ganeshotsav 2025: First look of Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja revealed, watch video here
Mumbai: SCLR extension is the result of inter-agency planning, not afterthoughts, says MMRDA engineer
shot-button
Mumbai Lake Level Mumbai Lake Level
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > BJP MP Narayan Rane pleads not guilty before court in defamation case filed by Sanjay Raut

BJP MP Narayan Rane pleads not guilty before court in defamation case filed by Sanjay Raut

Updated on: 25 August,2025 06:32 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

BJP MP Narayan Rane on Monday pleaded not guilty before a Mumbai court in a defamation case filed by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut over remarks made in 2023. The trial is set to begin on November 11 with the examination of witnesses.

BJP MP Narayan Rane pleads not guilty before court in defamation case filed by Sanjay Raut

BJP MP Narayan Rane. Image/File Pic

Listen to this article
BJP MP Narayan Rane pleads not guilty before court in defamation case filed by Sanjay Raut
x
00:00

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha MP Narayan Rane on Monday pleaded not guilty before a Mumbai court in a defamation case filed by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut over his remarks made in 2023.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha MP Narayan Rane on Monday pleaded not guilty before a Mumbai court in a defamation case filed by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut over his remarks made in 2023.

As reported by news agency PTI, following the recording of Rane's not guilty plea, the trial in the case will begin with the examination of witnesses from 11 November before a magistrate's court.



Earlier, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut had filed a complaint against the former Union Minister for allegedly making "defamatory, malicious and false" remarks about him at the Konkan Festival. The Konkan Festival was organised in suburban Bhandup on 15 January 2023.


The BJP leader Rane had allegedly said that Raut's name did not exist in the voters' list and that he (Rane) had helped the latter get elected to the Rajya Sabha when he was in the undivided Shiv Sena.

Sanjay Raut had sought action against Rane under IPC Sections 499 and 500 (defamation).

However, on Monday, the senior BJP leader appeared before the judicial magistrate (Mazgaon court), A.A. Kulkarni, with his lawyer. During his appearance at the court, Rane pleaded not guilty to the allegations against him.

Moreover, earlier in April, taking cognisance of the complaint, the magistrate's court had issued a process (summons) to the BJP MP from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg in coastal Maharashtra.

Responding to the complaint filed against him, Rane had challenged the summons before a special MP/MLA court, saying no defamation case was made out against him.

He further stated the magistrate issued the summons without "assigning any reasons or applying judicial mind", as per news agency PTI.

The special court had, however, rejected Rane's plea, ruling he made "vague and unsubstantiated" statements against the Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP, "indicating malice".

On the contrary, the special court had found that, prima facie, Rane's statements were false and publicly made, thereby satisfying the elements of imputation and publication under defamation law.

Raut says Shiv Sena (UBT) "will not" participate in JPC on the 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill

In another scenario, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Monday also opposed the debate over the 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill. The Shiv Sena (UBT) MP said that his party will not participate in the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025.

While posting on social media platform X, the Shiv Sena (UBT) MP alleged that the Centre is "pushing" this bill to "bulldoze democracy and the elected government".

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Sanjay Raut maharashtra mumbai news shiv sena BJP

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK