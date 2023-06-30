BJP obsessed with my father and brother, says NCP leader Supriya Sule

Nationalist Congress Party working president Supriya Sule on Friday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is obsessed with her father Sharad Pawar and cousin Ajit Pawar. These remarks come in the midst of a war of words between the two parties regarding the formation of a short-lived government in Maharashtra in 2019.

Sule criticized the BJP, which is part of the ruling coalition in Maharashtra, asserting that the party lacks a vision for both the country and the state. Speaking to reporters after meeting party workers on her birthday, the Lok Sabha MP from Baramati expressed her amusement at the central and state politics revolving around her family members. She further claimed that the BJP's obsession with them has hindered their ability to formulate a comprehensive plan for the development of the country and the state, including addressing issues such as inflation and unemployment.

In response to questions about the ongoing war of words between Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the NCP regarding the short-lived BJP-Ajit Pawar government in November 2019, Sule accused Fadnavis of focusing on irrelevant issues instead of taking measures to reduce inflation and ensure women's security. She criticized Fadnavis for dwelling on the early morning swearing-in and engaging in gossip, describing his behavior as unfortunate.

Sule further criticized the Eknath Shinde-led government, which came to power by toppling the ruling coalition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in June 2022, claiming that they are failing to provide good governance in the state. As the Shinde-BJP government completes one year in office on June 30, Sule stated that unless NCP President Sharad Pawar is targeted, it seems to be the only news that matters.

Recently, Fadnavis claimed that Sharad Pawar had initially agreed to form a government with the BJP after the last Assembly polls but later backed out. In response, Pawar admitted that his party had been in touch with the BJP for government formation over three years ago, but certain actions were taken to expose the BJP and illustrate how far they would go to gain power. Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were sworn in as chief minister and deputy chief minister, respectively, but their government lasted for only 80 hours. (PTI)