BJP-Shiv Sena to begin ‘Ashirwad Yatra’ in Mumbai from March 5: Ashish Shelar

Updated on: 04 March,2023 10:40 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Ronak Mastakar | ronak.mastakar@mid-day.com

The BJP MLA said that supporters of both parties are pleased with how the alliance is working to develop the state

Ashish Shelar


The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Mumbai unit chief Ashish Shelar on Saturday said that BJP and its alliance partner Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) will launch ‘Ashirwad Yatra’ in all the six Lok Sabha constituencies of Mumbai from March 5.


The BJP MLA said that supporters of both parties are pleased with how the alliance is working to develop the state.



“Chief minister Eknath Shinde is taking ahead the legacy of thoughts and the Shiv Sena of Hinduhridaysamrat late. Balasaheb Thackeray. There is immense enthusiasm among the workers of the BJP and the Shiv Sena and hence we will be carrying out ‘Ashirwad Yatra’ from Sunday, March 5 in the six Lok Sabha constituencies of Mumbai,” Ashish Shelar said during a press conference.


He further said that in every constituency, after travelling for almost two-and-a-half hours, the Yatra will proceed to visit one of the famous temples and seek darshan and will then move ahead.

“The ‘Ashirwad Yatra’ will be carried out in two Lok Sabha constituencies each on March 5, 9 and 11. And later, on March 14, the illustrious six-act Marathi drama ‘Jaanta Raja’ based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will be staged at Shivtirth in Dadar,” Ashish Shelar said.

