CM Shinde visits govt hospital, expresses displeasure about conditions

Speaking after a visit to the hospital, Shinde, who is an MLA from Thane, said the doctors must be provided better working conditions and facilities

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. File Photo

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday expressed displeasure about the conditions in which doctors at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Civic Hospital (CSMH) in Kalwa area here work.

Speaking after a visit to the hospital, Shinde, who is an MLA from Thane, said the doctors must be provided better working conditions and facilities.

He also directed Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar to take strict action against erring officials.

Doctors at the hospital were working hard but they were not getting good facilities, Shinde noted.

Also read: CM Shinde asks collector to be nodal officer, oversee development works in Thane

His government had vowed to make Mumbai pothole-free within two years and Thane, its twin city, can not be left behind, the chief minister said.

Shinde on this occasion launched road repair works worth Rs 391 crore in the city and inaugurated an underground parking facility at Gamdevi Maidan among other projects.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.