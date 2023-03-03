Breaking News
Five men enjoy booze party on Gujarat-bound train, de-boarded
Thane-Borivli tunnel work could start before monsoon
New BMC plan targets clean-up of Mumbai ponds
Mumbai: 25 per cent discount for women at civic swimming pools
Mumbai Crime: Woman robs own house of cash and jewellery to run away with ex

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra CM Shinde asks collector to be nodal officer to oversee development works in Thane

Maharashtra: CM Shinde asks collector to be nodal officer to oversee development works in Thane

Updated on: 03 March,2023 02:08 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The chief minister on Thursday held a meeting with select ministers and senior officials of the region, a release issued by the district administration stated

Maharashtra: CM Shinde asks collector to be nodal officer to oversee development works in Thane

CM Eknath Shinde. File Pic


Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has directed Thane collector Ashok Shingare to be the nodal officer to oversee the ongoing development works in the district, an official said on Friday.


The chief minister on Thursday held a meeting with select ministers and senior officials of the region, a release issued by the district administration stated.



Shinde directed officials to complete the ongoing work on highways, connecting roads, repairs on bridges before the monsoon season, it said.


Officials of departments such as highways, Metro, Mumbai Metropolitan Development Authority (MMRDA), public works department (PWD), traffic police and civic PWD have been asked to coordinate and complete the ongoing developmental works, the release said.

The CM Shinde also asked officials to provide parking lots for heavy vehicles plying to and from the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), it said.

Shinde directed that the number of traffic wardens must be increased, and cranes should be provided to attend to heavy vehicles that break down on highways, the release said.

Also Read: Mumbai Police issues preventive order for city, shares list of prohibitory acts

CM Shinde's government in the state has been majorly concentrating on the development works in the state. 

CM Shinde had last month inaugurated the Kopri bridge in Thane in order to decongest traffic jams at the border of Mumbai, Thane district, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority has upgraded the 2+2 lane railway Over Bridge to 4+4 lane at Kopri in Thane city., an official press release had said.

It said that the entire cost of 784 meters long and  37.04 metre wide bridge has been borne by MMRDA. The bridge portion over the railway crossing is constructed by Central Railway for which MMRDA funded them.

The vehicular traffic coming from 5+5 lane Eastern Express Highway on 2+2 lane Kopri bridge is maximum during the peak hours. Kopri becoming bottle neck during peak hours, because of which crossing Kopri bridge was a tough task. After the widening of Kopri bridge the border of Mumbai-Thane district will become traffic congestion free, and also benefits small and heavy both types of vehicles on the Eastern Expressway.

(with PTI inputs)

Are you a Twitter user?
maharashtra Eknath Shinde news India news national news shiv sena thane mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK