Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Rajya Sabha polls: BJP shocks Shiv Sena, wins three seats in Maharashtra

Rajya Sabha polls: BJP shocks Shiv Sena, wins three seats in Maharashtra

Updated on: 11 June,2022 08:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dharmendra Jore | dharmendra.jore@mid-day.com

BJP's victory was convincing as its two candidates Piyush Goyal and Dr Anil Bonde won 48 votes each while the third one Dhananjay Mahadik got 41.56 votes, which was more than the Sena's first candidate, Sanjay Raut (41)

BJP party symbol. File Pic


In a late-night counting for the Rajya Sabha polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party won all three seats it had contested, beating one of the Shiv Sena candidates comfortably.

Dashing the hopes of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, especially the Sena, the BJP's victory was convincing as its two candidates Piyush Goyal and Dr Anil Bonde won 48 votes each while the third one Dhananjay Mahadik got 41.56 votes, which was more than the Sena's first candidate, Sanjay Raut (41). 




Sena's second candidate Sanjay Pawar got 39 votes, less than Mahadik who was in a direct fight with him. Other Sanjay Raut, the Nationalist Congress Party's Praful Patel (43), and Congress's Imram Pratapgarhi (44) won.


