BJP still committed to Hindutva, to hold rallies in its support in Maharashtra: MLA Nitesh Rane

Mumbai News

Updated on: 25 July,2024 08:42 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

He, however, did not disclose the schedule of holding 'Sakal Hindu' rallies in the state.

Nitesh Rane

Reaffirming the BJP's commitment to Hindutva, legislator and party leader from Maharashtra Nitesh Rane on Wednesday announced holding of 'Sakal Hindu' rallies across the state in the coming days.


The announcement by the BJP, which is part of the ruling 'Mahayuti' coalition, which also comprises the Shiv Sena and the NCP, comes ahead of the assembly polls which are due in October.



Speaking to reporters, Rane said, "Our Hindutva agenda has not gone away. We are still focused on it." He, however, did not disclose the schedule of holding 'Sakal Hindu' rallies in the state.


"If some people believe they have achieved something significant by winning a few more seats in the Lok Sabha polls, then we need to demonstrate our true strength. There are issues such as 'love jihad' and 'land jihad' in some areas of the state. We will take appropriate action soon regarding them," said Rane without elaborating.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

