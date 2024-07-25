BJP still committed to Hindutva, to hold rallies in its support in Maharashtra: MLA Nitesh Rane

He, however, did not disclose the schedule of holding 'Sakal Hindu' rallies in the state.

Reaffirming the BJP's commitment to Hindutva, legislator and party leader from Maharashtra Nitesh Rane on Wednesday announced holding of 'Sakal Hindu' rallies across the state in the coming days.

The announcement by the BJP, which is part of the ruling 'Mahayuti' coalition, which also comprises the Shiv Sena and the NCP, comes ahead of the assembly polls which are due in October.

Speaking to reporters, Rane said, "Our Hindutva agenda has not gone away. We are still focused on it." He, however, did not disclose the schedule of holding 'Sakal Hindu' rallies in the state.

"If some people believe they have achieved something significant by winning a few more seats in the Lok Sabha polls, then we need to demonstrate our true strength. There are issues such as 'love jihad' and 'land jihad' in some areas of the state. We will take appropriate action soon regarding them," said Rane without elaborating.

