Prithviraj Chavan says he faced criticism when he spoke about it; Sena (UBT) mouthpiece talks of ‘strong deal’ regarding now deputy CM

Praful Patel, Ajit Pawar and Chhagan Bhujbal hold a press conference after joining the Shinde-Fadnavis government and taking oath, from Raj Bhavan at Sahyadri guest house on Sunday. Pic/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article BJP wants Ajit as CM: Saamna and Congress x 00:00

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Monday claimed he has information that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has promised Ajit Pawar the post of Maharashtra chief minister. The Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece, Saamana, has claimed that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and rebel MLAs of the Sena will soon be disqualified soon and Pawar made the CM. On Sunday, Pawar led a vertical split in the NCP to become the deputy chief minister, shocking his uncle Sharad Pawar, who founded the party 24 years ago. Eight NCP leaders were also sworn in as ministers in the Eknath Shinde-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

To a query, Chavan while speaking to reporters in Karad said, “I had spoken about it (that Ajit Pawar may go with BJP) publicly but I faced criticism.” The Congress leader said he knew this was happening. “Just bargaining was going on over what he (Ajit) should be getting. As per our information, he has been given a promise of chief minister’s post by pushing Eknath Shinde aside with the help of Assembly speaker’s decision (on disqualification of 16 Shiv Sena MLAs),” the former CM claimed.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘BJP muddied politics’

An editorial in Saamana on Monday claimed the BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah has not only “muddied” politics of Maharashtra but also of the country. “Ajit Pawar has made a record of taking oath as deputy chief minister. This time the ‘deal’ is strong,” it said.

It said when Shinde and other MLAs left the Shiv Sena (last year), they blamed the party president and (then) chief minister Uddhav Thackeray for not controlling then finance minister Ajit Pawar who had taken immense control over fund disbursement and sanctioning work orders. “The primary reason according to the rebel MLAs was ‘we left the Shiv Sena because of the NCP’,” the editorial said.

“What will they do now? During the swearing-in ceremony (of Ajit Pawar on Sunday), the expressions on their faces (of Shinde bloc members) made it evident that their future is dark,” it claimed.

Will take appropriate action on NCP’s plea: Speaker

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on Monday said he will take appropriate action on the NCP’s plea seeking disqualification of Ajit Pawar and other eight party MLAs, who have taken oath as ministers in the Eknath Shinde-led government. State NCP president Jayant Patil on Sunday said his party has moved the disqualification petition against Ajit Pawar and eight others. He said an e-mail has also been sent to the Election Commission of India informing that the rank and file of the NCP is with party chief Sharad Pawar. Speaking to reporters on Monday, Narwekar said, “I have received the petition filed by

Jayant Patil seeking disqualification of the nine NCP MLAs. I will read it carefully. I will study the points mentioned and take appropriate action on the petition.” Asked how many NCP MLAs have supported Ajit Pawar, Narvekar said, “I have no information about it.”

Ajit meets Fadnavis to discuss portfolio allocation

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday met his counterpart Devendra Fadnavis to discuss allocation of cabinet portfolios and legal aspects pertaining to the new alliance, sources said. NCP leaders Sunil Tatkare, Praful Patel and Chhagan Bhujbal were also present in the meeting held at ‘Meghdoot’ bungalow, the official residence of Fadnavis, they said. The meeting lasted about an hour. On Sunday, Ajit Pawar led a vertical split in the NCP to become the deputy chief minister. Eight other NCP leaders were also sworn in as ministers in the Eknath Shinde-BJP government. “The meeting was about distribution of portfolios. The leaders also discussed legal aspects and impending challenges before this new alliance,” a source close to Ajit Pawar said. “The allocation of portfolios would be finalised by Tuesday evening,” the source said. In the past, Ajit Pawar held portfolios such as water resources department, power and finance. Currently, all the three portfolios are with Fadnavis, who also holds charge of the state home department.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever