BJP’s alliance is with EVM, they cannot win alone: Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut. Pic/PTI

In the midst of ongoing negotiations between the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) regarding seat-sharing in Maharashtra for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Member of Parliament Sanjay Raut clarified his previous statement suggesting that the Congress would have to start from scratch.

Amidst the political discussions prompted by his initial remarks, Raut clarified, stating, "I had said that Congress will have to start from zero; I did not say that Congress is zero."

Raut emphasized the political scenario in Maharashtra, highlighting the absence of Congress in the state's parliamentary representation. Despite this, he expressed confidence in the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, foreseeing a win of approximately 40 seats in the upcoming elections.

Raut pointed out the alliance with Congress and asserted, "Congress does not have a single MP in Maharashtra. We had 18 MPs, but some left, and we've 6 MPs now. Our alliance is there with Congress, and Maha Vikas Aghadi will win around 40 seats."

In a renewed criticism directed at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Raut alleged, "BJP needs EVMs to win; they cannot win alone. Their alliance is with EVM."

Earlier in the week, after the INDIA alliance meeting on seat-sharing, Raut stated that there would be no change in the seat-sharing ratio in the state. He emphasized the importance of Congress as an ally, noting, "Congress did not win a seat in Maharashtra, so they have to start from zero (seats), but Congress is an important ally for us in MVA. We will work together."

Touching upon the invitation for the Ram Janmabhoomi temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, Raut accused the BJP of 'politicizing' Lord Ram in the name of the event.

Mocking the party's involvement in the ceremony, Raut commented, "Now, the only thing left is that the BJP will announce that Lord Ram will be their candidate for the elections. So much politics is being done in the name of Lord Ram."

Scheduled for January 22, the consecration ceremony will witness the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi among the expected attendees. The trust organizing the event has extended invitations to 4,000 saints from various sects. (With inputs from ANI)